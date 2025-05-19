Disney Resort begins work on Spider-Man-themed land

Shanghai Disney Resort kicks off construction on the Spider Man-themed land, its ninth themed land, another major milestone in the park's continued expansion.

Shanghai Disney Resort kicked off construction on the Spider-Man-themed land on Monday, its ninth themed land, another significant milestone in the park's continued expansion since its opening in June 2016. To mark the official commencement of construction on the new land, a ground-breaking ceremony was held, with participants including leaders from Shanghai Disney Resort, Walt Disney Imagineering Shanghai, Shanghai Shendi Group, and the Administrative Commission of Shanghai International Resort.

Ti Gong

The third major expansion of the park since its opening, the new themed land comes after the addition of a Disney Pixar's Toy Story Land in April 2018 and Zootopia in December 2023. First announced in August 2024 at the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the new expansion project is located adjacent to Zootopia and includes the park's first major Marvel-themed attraction – a high-energy thrill coaster featuring Spider-Man. Guests will be surrounded by Spider-Man and friends with shopping, food and beverage, and entertainment experiences that extend the story and invite guests into the webslinger's world.

Ti Gong

A series of new offerings, which feature fun Pixar experiences, was also announced on the same day as part of the resort's celebration of China Tourism Day which falls on May 19 every year. As part of its commitment to continuously develop new offerings for guests from home and abroad, in June, Shanghai Disneyland will celebrate the magic and inspiration of stories from Pixar Animation Studios for park guests and Pixar fans through an array of new experiences and offerings themed on beloved Pixar films. Leading the celebration will be three new Pixar pals: Carl Fredricksen, the cranky but lovable protagonist from "Up;" Bing Bong, the adorable pink imaginary friend from "Inside Out;" and Edna Mode, the impeccable fashion designer from "The Incredibles." All three will make their Shanghai Disney Resort debut in a unique show on the E-Stage exclusively on June 3.

Ti Gong

From June 3 to 19, they will also join other Pixar favorites, including Joy and Sadness from "Inside Out," Lotso from "Toy Story 3," Sulley from "Monsters, Inc," and Red Panda Mei from "Turning Red," for special limited-time greetings at Toy Story Land, Tomorrowland and Adventure Isle, creating photo opportunities and interactive experiences for guests of all ages. Another new Pixar experience coming to Shanghai Disneyland will take guests on a whimsical dining journey through refreshing Pixar-themed décor and an imaginative menu. Starting on June 3, Stargazer Grill, the restaurant in Tomorrowland, will reopen its doors as a Pixar-themed restaurant, Stargazer Grill Pixar Celebration.

Ti Gong