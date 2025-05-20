Ancient Kunqu Opera spreads the word in Japan

Kunqu Opera's Peng vocal school, founded by Zhang Xunpeng, is expected to cultivate more foreign apprentices in Japan after the Shanghai Kunqu Pengpai Art Research Center opened its Tokyo branch on May 18.

May 18, 2001, was when Kunqu Opera was proclaimed by UNESCO as one of the first batch of the Masterpieces of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

The Tokyo branch will spread 86-year-old Zhang's art overseas, building bridges of friendship via the 600-year-old opera genre.

Known as the "ancestor of a hundred operas" in China, Kunqu Opera's artistic characteristics and expression forms are deeply rooted in traditional Chinese culture and aesthetics. The Tokyo branch represents a new path for the overseas dissemination of the art.

Since 2016, Kunqu Opera artist Zhao Jingyu, a student of Zhang's, has performed and exchanged with enthusiasts in Japan many times.