Feature / Entertainment

Chris James: Being independent gives me a lot of freedom to just create

﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Yu Wenhao
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
Arina Yakupova Yu Wenhao Jiang Xiaowei Ow Jackie
  14:49 UTC+8, 2025-06-26       0
The conversation with Chris James touches on his personal creativity, momentum, and the quiet reminder behind the singer's latest release: Enjoy the ride.
  14:49 UTC+8, 2025-06-26       0

In this interview, Arina Yakupova speaks with Chris James — a Berlin-based artist whose song Not Angry unexpectedly gained massive popularity in China.

They talk about how it happened, what it felt like to discover a song taking on a life of its own, and why James chose to delete everything and start again. He reflects on writing openly about anxiety, heartbreak, and change — and on what it means to stay independent while still wanting to grow.

The conversation touches on personal creativity, momentum, and the quiet reminder behind his latest release: Enjoy the ride.

Shot by Yu Wenhao, Jiang Xiaowei, Ow Jackie. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Ow Jackie.

Key Insights from Chris James

I FEEL LIKE MOST OF THE THINGS THAT I TALK ABOUT IN MY SONGS are really the way I feel them.

WHEN PEOPLE SEE THEMSELVES IN A SONG, that’s the best feeling in the world.

BEING INDEPENDENT gives me a lot of freedom to just create.

IF I HAVE AN IDEA, I can share it with the world — and I don’t have to sit on it for too long.

AT A CERTAIN POINT, it might not be super healthy to do everything yourself...but I still have to be super involved.

I FEEL LIKE I’M IN A CONSTANT CHANGE. Always evolving. Always moving.

SOMETIMES IT’S REALLY HARD to take a moment and enjoy it all — because you’re always looking for the next thing.

KEEP GOING and don’t be so hard on yourself.

ENJOY THE RIDE.


Timecodes:

00:34 — How Not Angry unexpectedly went viral in China

01:04 — The moment he realized the song had taken off

01:48 — Why the song resonated with Chinese audiences

03:11 — Writing honestly: “I write what I feel”

03:42 — Going viral with something deeply personal

04:40 — Why he deleted everything and started over

05:29 — Creative freedom vs. control

06:56 — Upcoming China tour (July 2025): 10 cities

07: 58— Constant evolution: “I’m always moving”

08:14 — Enjoy the Ride as a personal reminder

09:19 — Buses in Shanghai and the joy in small things

11:06 — A message to his younger self: “Keep going”

17:10 — What matters most now: Being present

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Shanghai
Special Reports
