Chris James: Being independent gives me a lot of freedom to just create

The conversation with Chris James touches on his personal creativity, momentum, and the quiet reminder behind the singer's latest release: Enjoy the ride.

In this interview, Arina Yakupova speaks with Chris James — a Berlin-based artist whose song Not Angry unexpectedly gained massive popularity in China. They talk about how it happened, what it felt like to discover a song taking on a life of its own, and why James chose to delete everything and start again. He reflects on writing openly about anxiety, heartbreak, and change — and on what it means to stay independent while still wanting to grow. The conversation touches on personal creativity, momentum, and the quiet reminder behind his latest release: Enjoy the ride.

Key Insights from Chris James I FEEL LIKE MOST OF THE THINGS THAT I TALK ABOUT IN MY SONGS are really the way I feel them. WHEN PEOPLE SEE THEMSELVES IN A SONG, that’s the best feeling in the world. BEING INDEPENDENT gives me a lot of freedom to just create. IF I HAVE AN IDEA, I can share it with the world — and I don’t have to sit on it for too long. AT A CERTAIN POINT, it might not be super healthy to do everything yourself...but I still have to be super involved. I FEEL LIKE I’M IN A CONSTANT CHANGE. Always evolving. Always moving. SOMETIMES IT’S REALLY HARD to take a moment and enjoy it all — because you’re always looking for the next thing. KEEP GOING and don’t be so hard on yourself. ENJOY THE RIDE.

