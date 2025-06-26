Chris James: Being independent gives me a lot of freedom to just create
In this interview, Arina Yakupova speaks with Chris James — a Berlin-based artist whose song Not Angry unexpectedly gained massive popularity in China.
They talk about how it happened, what it felt like to discover a song taking on a life of its own, and why James chose to delete everything and start again. He reflects on writing openly about anxiety, heartbreak, and change — and on what it means to stay independent while still wanting to grow.
The conversation touches on personal creativity, momentum, and the quiet reminder behind his latest release: Enjoy the ride.
Key Insights from Chris James
I FEEL LIKE MOST OF THE THINGS THAT I TALK ABOUT IN MY SONGS are really the way I feel them.
WHEN PEOPLE SEE THEMSELVES IN A SONG, that’s the best feeling in the world.
BEING INDEPENDENT gives me a lot of freedom to just create.
IF I HAVE AN IDEA, I can share it with the world — and I don’t have to sit on it for too long.
AT A CERTAIN POINT, it might not be super healthy to do everything yourself...but I still have to be super involved.
I FEEL LIKE I’M IN A CONSTANT CHANGE. Always evolving. Always moving.
SOMETIMES IT’S REALLY HARD to take a moment and enjoy it all — because you’re always looking for the next thing.
KEEP GOING and don’t be so hard on yourself.
ENJOY THE RIDE.
Timecodes:
00:34 — How Not Angry unexpectedly went viral in China
01:04 — The moment he realized the song had taken off
01:48 — Why the song resonated with Chinese audiences
03:11 — Writing honestly: “I write what I feel”
03:42 — Going viral with something deeply personal
04:40 — Why he deleted everything and started over
05:29 — Creative freedom vs. control
06:56 — Upcoming China tour (July 2025): 10 cities
07: 58— Constant evolution: “I’m always moving”
08:14 — Enjoy the Ride as a personal reminder
09:19 — Buses in Shanghai and the joy in small things
11:06 — A message to his younger self: “Keep going”
17:10 — What matters most now: Being present