SkinCeuticals invests in science of skincare

  16:59 UTC+8, 2020-11-09       0
A skincare exhibition under the "focus on results" theme was unveiled by SkinCeuticals, a skincare brand backed by science, at Nanjing Deji Plaza earlier this month.
A skincare exhibition under the “focus on results” theme was unveiled by SkinCeuticals.

A skincare exhibition under the “focus on results” theme was unveiled by SkinCeuticals, a skincare brand backed by science, at Nanjing Deji Plaza earlier this month. Li Na, the world-famous Chinese tennis player, attended the launch event and shared her skincare tips.

The exhibition was designed in the shape of a kaleidoscope, inspired by a skin lab, with a series of elements extending from it, such as test tubes, beakers, microscopes and scales. There were also some interactive experiences. Visitors could test the antioxidant capacity of the brand’s famous C E FERULIC serum in an apple oxidation experiment.

Visitors were offered a free skin test by an intelligent UV magnifying analyzer, and discovered their real skin condition in a 6D image, which is not easily detected by the naked eye. Online skin diagnosis and professional skincare plans by dermatologists were also available after test.

“As a skincare brand backed by science, Skinceuticals has cooperated with professional beauty clinics and institutes, committed to bring consumers a more authoritative and professional skincare experience in China,” said Wang Minli, general manager of SkinCeuticals in China.

The kaleidoscope-shaped exhibition hall

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
