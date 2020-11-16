Anta's flagship store unveiled on Nanjing Road

With Olympic-themed decor and a new design language, the sportswear giant's flagship adheres to its "Keep Moving" brand concept.

Ti Gong

Last month, Chinese sportswear company Anta unveiled its first flagship store on the new east extension of the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

As the official sports apparel partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, Anta’s new flagship store, featuring an Olympic theme, adheres to its “Keep Moving” brand concept.

“The new design vocabulary will be implemented first at the flagship store and subsequently rolled out to the rest of the country,” Lydia Zhu, Anta’s CMO, said. “The new collection of licensed sportswear bearing the national flag for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing is available here.”

In line with the Beijing Winter Olympic campaign, the shop window features a scene of a dynamic winter ski slope. The scene communicates a sense of movement in mannequins performing skiing, speed skating, long and short track skating.

“The new store concept has a new bold visual identity, combined with an impressive sneaker mezzanine, that reflects the progressive nature of the brand,” said the store’s designer, Philip Handford, design director of the Retail Practice Area at Gensler.