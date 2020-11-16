P&G launches latest products for Chinese homes at  CIIE

The American multinational consumer goods corporation brought their dishwashing brand Joy to the 3rd CIIE and launched its latest high-tech products in the Chinese market.

Ti Gong

The Procter & Gamble Company, an American multinational consumer goods corporation, brought their dish-washing brand Joy to the 3rd CIIE and launched its latest high-tech products in the Chinese market.

“The consumption habits of Chinese consumers have changed significantly. With a higher pursuit of life quality, dish-washing machines have become a must in Chinese homes,” said Eddie Sukkari, president of P&G’s Fabric and Home-care segment.

“The new dishwasher capsule is specially designed for Chinese consumers, who are very demanding and sensitive. Combining a unique technology of powders and liquids in a single capsule, the product removes food very easily. Consumers don’t need to pre-wash before putting the dishes into the machine; it leaves no residues, no smells in the machine or plates,” Sukkari added.

At the launch event, Liu Wei, director of P&G’s Home Care Research and Development, did a contrast experiment to show off the magic technology of the new product, which dissolved quickly in a mixture of water and oil, with no residue left on a spoon after dipped in the mixture.