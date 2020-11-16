Your shopping guide to CIIE products at G-Hub

For public shoppers, Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub is hosting many of the products displayed at this year's import expo.

This year’s China International Import Expo was only open to professional visitors, but there is also a place for public visitors: the Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub. It is the all-year trading platform of the CIIE, located to the south of the National Convention and Exhibition Center.

With 46 national pavilions and more than 80,000 items, the G-Hub has so far accommodated 176 companies from 70 countries and regions, among which more than 90 percent of the companies have participated in the past three expos. A large amount of import goods exhibited in the 3rd CIIE are available for retail shoppers, crossing a wide range of categories such as food, electronics, cosmetics and automobiles.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

46 national pavilions — It looks like an Expo

There are three floors inside G-Hub, 46 national pavilions are located on the second and third floor, while the imported goods from the third CIIE are displayed on the first floor.

There are several small exhibitions in the atrium of each floor, where visitors can experience different cultures from all over the world. The imported goods from the CIIE are displayed in the middle of each national pavilion, some of them are rare to see in the market.

The Syria pavilion’s must-buy is a handmade olive and laurel-oil soap, which needs eight years to dry. “The soap factory has been destroyed in the war, so each soap is a limited one,” said the pavilion’s sales person. Chilean Phoenix wine debuted at the Chile import pavilion, which was also displayed in the 3rd CIIE.

Here are some pavilions worth a visit and their CIIE shopping guides.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Casa Mexico

With an orange soda bottle standing beside the entrance, the Casa Mexico on the third floor is a great place to enjoy some Mexican passion. You are welcomed to put on the sombreros and take pictures here.

Mexico is one of the world’s largest coffee producing countries, and it’s also one of the largest producers of organic coffee. A series of limited edition coffee beans were unveiled especially for the 3rd CIIE, with coffee beans from three different regions: Chiapas, Oaxaca and Veracruz. Their new coffee Tequila is also a great combination of Mexican specialties.

Do not miss the salsa sauces from Mexico. There’s really a huge variety of them, and new flavors imported for the CIIE. Something special? Try the new hotpot flavor.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Nordic Hub China

Located on the second floor, the Nordic Hub China is one of the biggest pavilions in the trading hub with an authentic Nordic flavor.

Few symbols of Sweden are more famous than the painted wooden horses from the province of Dalarna, in the Swedish heartland. It’s also the symbol of the Nordic Hub. A large painted wooden horse is standing at the entrance, and there are also small ones in different colors on sale inside.

For most visitors, the Swedish Felix mini meatball is a must-try. During the public open days last year, people waited up to 30 minutes to try these meatballs.

There are also some new imported goods for the 3rd CIIE this year, such as a black chai vodka, and Nordic spicy mustard from Liss Ellas, an award-winning mustard from Sweden.

“Liss Ellas mustard is one of Michelin star chef’s favorite, from selecting the particular variety of seeds they harvest to preparing the condiment with the right blend of seasonings, it’s their incredible attention to detail that makes it so special,” said Per Linden, director of Swedish Chamber of Commerce in China.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Turkey Import Pavilion

The Turkey import pavilion is one of the most eye-catching ones, inspired by Mediterranean architecture, with archways and windows decorated with blue-and-white colors.

Colorful Turkish ceramics and pottery are displayed in the middle of the pavilion, which gives you a sense of traveling to Istanbul.

The must-buy is their authentic soap with all natural ingredients and essential oils, which debuts in China at the 3rd CIIE. “The one I recommend is donkey milk soap. It’s great for your skin, and now we have a special discount for the CIIE,” said Samuel, head of the Turkey import pavilion.

Other Turkish specialties, such as dried figs, chocolates and candies are also on sale in the pavilion; the highlight is the new flavors imported for the 3rd CIIE.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Try the ‘CIIE ice creams’ before you leave

Ready for something sweet? Ice-Lab on the first floor provides new imported ice creams displayed at the CIIE. This year’s new brand is a Belgian brand Quci. The factory was founded after the World War II, and it’s the first time the ice cream comes to China’s mainland.

They designed some new low-calorie flavors especially for the Chinese market. The ice cream is made of more than 50 percent milk, with no water or chemical additives added.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub

Address: 1588 Zhuguang Rd

Opening hours: 10am-6pm