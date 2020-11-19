Animal adoption as of November 19
Bailey is a beautiful and playful tabby cat who has boundless energy. The sweet and affectionate kid is waiting for a forever home.
Info:
Age: 8 months
Gender: Female
Color: Brown, black and white
Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and spayed
Contact: Best Friends China
Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com
WeChat: BFC_520
Hwang is a very active kitty and loves to play with the volunteers who help socialize cats at the shelter. His rescuers hope that he will find a cat-loving person who will spoil him for the rest of his life.
Info:
Age: 4 years Gender: Male
Color: Orange and white
Health: Dewormed, defleaed, vaccinated and neutered
Lily is a friendly and obedient girl. The smart puppy is waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.
Info:
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female
Breed: Mixed
Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and spayed
Contact: JAR Animal Adoption
Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com
WeChat: jargroup