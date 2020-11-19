Feature / Lifestyle

Animal adoption as of November 19

Three furry friends are ready for adoption.
Bailey is a beautiful and playful tabby cat who has boundless energy. The sweet and affectionate kid is waiting for a forever home.

Info:

Age: 8 months

Gender: Female

Color: Brown, black and white

Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and spayed

Contact: Best Friends China

Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com

WeChat: BFC_520

Ti Gong

Hwang is a very active kitty and loves to play with the volunteers who help socialize cats at the shelter. His rescuers hope that he will find a cat-loving person who will spoil him for the rest of his life.

Info: 

Age: 4 years Gender: Male

Color: Orange and white

Health: Dewormed, defleaed, vaccinated and neutered

Lily is a friendly and obedient girl. The smart puppy is waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.

Info:

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female

Breed: Mixed

Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and spayed

Contact: JAR Animal Adoption

Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com

WeChat: jargroup

