Names change for shopping center villages

Ti Gong

Shanghai Village and Suzhou Village in the Bicester Village Shopping Collection in China are changing their Chinese names to Bi-Si-Te Shanghai (比斯特上海) and Bi-Si-Te Suzhou (比斯特苏州). Their English names will remain unchanged.



Formerly known in Chinese as Shanghai Yi’oulai Outlet and Suzhou Yi’oulai Outlet, the new monikers emphasize heritage of the Bicester Village Shopping Collection and its long-term China growth strategy.

“We made the strategic decision to change our Village names in order to build a stronger connection to the Bicester Village Shopping Collection for our Chinese customers,” said Simon Williamson, Chief Merchant at Value Retail China. “Thousands of Chinese customers were visiting our European villages for the unique shopping experience provided by the Bicester Village Shopping Collection. It was the reason why we built Shanghai Village and Suzhou village years ago to bring them the experience in China, to their doorstep. Now with the Chinese name change, it’s to more clearly align our China Villages with our global brand, the Bicester Village Shopping Collection.”

The Bicester Village Shopping Collection, one of the world’s leading luxury shopping destinations, has 11 villages in Europe and China (Shanghai and Suzhou in Jiangsu Province).

Adjacent to Shanghai Disney Resort, Shanghai Village, opened in 2016, is the latest addition to the shopping collection. Featuring 1920s Art Deco influences from Milan, Vienna, New York and Paris, Shanghai Village is home to over 180 boutiques showcasing international and Asian fashion and lifestyle brands.

The Suzhou Village just by the picturesque Yangchenghu Lake is opening its second phase. With an added 17,000 square meters, the Suzhou Village will become the largest village among the Bicester Village Shopping Collection.

“This renaming will further accelerate the Bicester Village Shopping Collection’s success in China by utilizing the power of the Collection’s global platform to provide unparalleled services to our brand partners and extraordinary shopping experiences for our guests globally,” said Mark Israel, CEO of Value Retail China.