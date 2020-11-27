Buckle up for this immersive auto-themed exhibition

"Auto Space X" features eight art spaces which take visitors on an adventure in machinery, light and shadow.

The exhibition "Auto Space X" raised its curtain at TX Huaihai, offering an immersive experience into the connection between humans and cars as well as a glimpse into the lifestyle and spiritual world of the modern age.

It lets visitors experience the romantic side of the auto industry in a Cyber Punk atmosphere.

The 10-day exhibition features eight art spaces with inspiration drawn from core automotive systems, taking visitors on an adventure in machinery, light and shadow.

Visitors will enter a magic light and shadow world interwoven with industrial civilization and modern science and technology.

Surrounded by disassembled auto parts, visitors will experience the beauty and texture of machinery at the display jointly presented by auto services platform Tuhu.cn and Shell Helix.

During the exhibition, a variety of activities such as talk shows, machinery refitting fans party, band and DJ performances, and science popularization events for children will be held.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through December 6, 11am-10pm

Venue: TX Huaihai

Address: 523 Huaihai Rd M.

