Buckle up for this immersive auto-themed exhibition

Hu Min
  17:36 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0
"Auto Space X" features eight art spaces which take visitors on an adventure in machinery, light and shadow.
The exhibition "Auto Space X" raised its curtain at TX Huaihai, offering an immersive experience into the connection between humans and cars as well as a glimpse into the lifestyle and spiritual world of the modern age. 

It lets visitors experience the romantic side of the auto industry in a Cyber Punk atmosphere.

The 10-day exhibition features eight art spaces with inspiration drawn from core automotive systems, taking visitors on an adventure in machinery, light and shadow.

Ti Gong

A visitor poses at the "Auto Space X" exhibition. 

Visitors will enter a magic light and shadow world interwoven with industrial civilization and modern science and technology. 

Surrounded by disassembled auto parts, visitors will experience the beauty and texture of machinery at the display jointly presented by auto services platform Tuhu.cn and Shell Helix.

Ti Gong

An installation at the exhibition

During the exhibition, a variety of activities such as talk shows, machinery refitting fans party, band and DJ performances, and science popularization events for children will be held.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through December 6, 11am-10pm
Venue: TX Huaihai
Address: 523 Huaihai Rd M.

Ti Gong

A visitor experiences musical instruments at the exhibition. 

Ti Gong

A car on display outside the exhibition

Ti Gong
Ti Gong

A visitor poses at the exhibition. 

