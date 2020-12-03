Animal adoption and event as of December 3

This Saturday, JAR Animal Adoption, a non-profit animal welfare advocacy group, will host its last adoption event in 2020.

Ti Gong

Zhima (Sesame) is a lovely corgi mixed puppy with shorty stubby legs. The affectionate and clingy boy would be a perfect companion to a dog-loving family.



Info:

Age: About 3 months

Gender: Male

Breed: Corgi mixed

Health: Vaccinated

Contact: Best Friends China

Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com



WeChat: BFC_520

Ti Gong

Andrew is a pure breed American shorthair kitty with a big round head. Abandoned by his former owner, the affectionate kid is waiting for a permanent caring home.

Info:

Age: 3 years Gender: Male

Color: Silver and black

Health: Dewormed, defleaed, vaccinated and neutered

Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue

Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com



WeChat: PPAR_sh

Xiao Ba is a friendly and clingy boy. He is waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from his rescuers.

Info:

Age: 4 years

Gender: Male

Breed: Frech Bulldog and Pug mixed

Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and neutered

Contact: JAR Animal Adoption

Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com



WeChat: jargroup

Ti Gong

This Saturday, JAR Animal Adoption, a non-profit animal welfare advocacy group, will host its last adoption event in 2020. More than 20 lovely and healthy four-legged friends, who are all vaccinated, neutered or spayed, are waiting for their own permanent loving homes. Save a life, adopt a pet!

Info:

Date: December 5, 11am-3pm

Venue: Center Plaza, Foreigner Street (Laowai Jie)

Address: 3338 Lane, Hongmei Rd (near Yanan Rd W.)