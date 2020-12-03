Animal adoption and event as of December 3
Zhima (Sesame) is a lovely corgi mixed puppy with shorty stubby legs. The affectionate and clingy boy would be a perfect companion to a dog-loving family.
Info:
Age: About 3 months
Gender: Male
Breed: Corgi mixed
Health: Vaccinated
Contact: Best Friends China
Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com
WeChat: BFC_520
Andrew is a pure breed American shorthair kitty with a big round head. Abandoned by his former owner, the affectionate kid is waiting for a permanent caring home.
Info:
Age: 3 years Gender: Male
Color: Silver and black
Health: Dewormed, defleaed, vaccinated and neutered
Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue
Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com
WeChat: PPAR_sh
Xiao Ba is a friendly and clingy boy. He is waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from his rescuers.
Info:
Age: 4 years
Gender: Male
Breed: Frech Bulldog and Pug mixed
Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and neutered
Contact: JAR Animal Adoption
Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com
WeChat: jargroup
This Saturday, JAR Animal Adoption, a non-profit animal welfare advocacy group, will host its last adoption event in 2020. More than 20 lovely and healthy four-legged friends, who are all vaccinated, neutered or spayed, are waiting for their own permanent loving homes. Save a life, adopt a pet!
Info:
Date: December 5, 11am-3pm
Venue: Center Plaza, Foreigner Street (Laowai Jie)
Address: 3338 Lane, Hongmei Rd (near Yanan Rd W.)