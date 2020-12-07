Feature / Lifestyle

Buzzword: 年轻人不讲武德 Young people show no respect for moral rules

Check out the meanings of some popular phrases and terms in the local press and on the Chinese social media. 
年轻人不讲武德。Niánqīngrén bù jiǎng wǔdé.

Young people show a lack of inhibitions/no respect for moral rules.

A short video went viral featuring Ma Baoguo with a black eye, complaining unknown young challengers stole up on him in a friendly competition.

It’s a quote by the latest Chinese online celebrity Ma Baoguo, a self-acclaimed taichi master. A short video went viral featuring Ma with a black eye, complaining unknown young challengers stole up on him in a friendly competition. He argued that one of the moral rules of traditional Chinese martial arts is “to stop where it should stop” in competitions, adding that “young people show no respect for the rules.”

The video of Ma being hit down by a challenger in seconds was reedit by netizens and made fun of. 

The very saying then became popular in China’s social media, frequently used to describe those who lack of inhibitions and do not follow rules in a certain circle, field or industry, or fail to honor one’s words or verbal agreements.

那个评委不讲武德，明明说好大家和气点评，结果他却炮轰对方评委。

Nāge píngwěi bù jiǎng wǔdé, míngmíng shuōhǎo dàjiā héqì diǎnpíng, jiéguǒ tā què pàohōng duìfāng píngwěi.

That judge showed no respect for the rules. They all agreed earlier to go easy on each other and yet he slammed the other judge.

内卷 nèijuǎn

involution

The concept of involution, originally an anthropology term, was first used by American scholar Clifford Geertz in his works “Agricultural Involution” to explain the stagnant of agricultural development on Java Island. 

The term came to the attention of the wider Chinese public when several straight-A students from Peking University, one of China’s top universities, post “hard-working” pictures. Some stack piles of books on their dormitory beds; some even work on their essays while riding bikes. 

Parents wait in a cram school in Hangzhou while their kids taking accelerated classes at a weekend.

The term is now widely used to describe fierce, sometimes irrational, peer competition in pursuit of scarce social advantages, which might lead to unnecessary consumption and waste of energy.

海外抗疫形势不好导致很多打算出国留学的学生无法成行，因此考研/保研竞争更加激烈，这就是一种内卷。

Hǎiwài kàngyì xíngshì bùhǎo dǎozhì hěnduō dǎsuàn chūguó liúxué de xuéshēng wúfǎ chéngxíng, yīncǐ kǎoyán/bǎoyán jīngzhēng gèngjiā jīliè, zhè jiùshì yìzhǒng nèijuǎn.

Many students who decided to study overseas gave up their original plans due to the not-so-promising handling of the COVID-19 crisis outside China. Therefore, the competitions for postgraduate entrance grows even more fierce. That’s an example of involution.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
