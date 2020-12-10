Buzzword: 爷青结 Here it comes, the end of my youth.

Check out the meanings of some popular terms used in the local press and seen on Chinese social media.

爷青结 yé qīng jié

Here it comes, the end of my youth.

The three-character buzzword is actually the abbreviation of the sentence “爷的青春结束了,” which in English, “Here it comes, the end of my youth.” In Chinese, “爷” usually means grandfather, yet here it refers to oneself. The buzzword is often used to describe a sense of loss or nostalgia when things that one has been following for a long time, especially during the whole youth, come to an end, such as long-running TV dramas or manga. Other cases include one’s favorite athletes or players retire, or one’s favorite stars quit or announce their marriage, or favorite music groups disband.

西班牙传奇门将卡西利亚斯正式宣布退役，爷青结。

Xībānyá chuánqí ménjiàng Kǎxīlìyàsī zhēngshì xuānbù tuìyì, yé qīng jié.

Spain’s legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas officially announced his retirement. Here it comes, the end of my youth.

把……打在公屏上 bǎ... dǎ zài gōng píng shàng

type... in the public channel

A popular online streamer once called on his fans and audience for support by saying “Pals, type the word ‘Defend’ in the public channel.” The meme then went viral online in China, especially in those websites where users can share bullet-screen comments. It is now generally used in comments that can strike a chord or simply to highlight one’s opinion.

把不信谣不传谣打在公屏上，大家自己要有点判断力。

Bǎ bú xìnyào bù chuányáo dǎ zài gōngpíng shàng, dàjiā zìjǐ yào yǒu diǎn pànduànlì.

Type it in the public channel: Do not believe nor spread rumors. We all should have better judgement.

打脸 dǎ liǎn

a slap in the face

“打脸” used to mean “a hit in the face,” word by word. It is more commonly used to describe when things turn out to be completely contrary to one’s assumption, especially when one is too confident or reckless to jump into conclusions. It is used when liars or scammer give themselves away.

那个演员被警方以酒驾查处了，几个小时前他刚刚否认过。这也太打脸了！

Nàgè yǎnyuán bèi jīngfāng yǐ jiǔjià cháchǔ le, jǐgè xiǎoshí qián tā gānggāng fǒurèn guò. Zhè yě tài dǎliǎn le!

The actor was held in custody by police for drunk-driving, which he just denied hours ago. What a slap in the face!



脱粉 tuō fěn

not a fan anymore

“脱粉”refers to the fact that someone who used to like a celebrity is no longer a fan, used mainly in the entertainment industry, which normally happens when celebrities are showing negative influences towards the general public. It could be possible for a fan to avoid being in a fan group for mere personal reasons.

当她的偶像又一次闹出花边新闻后，她终于对他脱粉了。

Dāng tā de ǒuxiàng yòu yīcì nào chū huābiān xīnwén hòu, tā zhōngyú duì tā tuōfěn le.