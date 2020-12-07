Feature / Lifestyle

Buzzword: 早安, 打工人! Morning, labors!

Liu Xiaolin
Song Xinyi
Liu Xiaolin Song Xinyi
  16:21 UTC+8, 2020-12-21       0
Check out the meanings of some popular terms used in the local press and seen on Chinese social media. 
Liu Xiaolin
Song Xinyi
Liu Xiaolin Song Xinyi
  16:21 UTC+8, 2020-12-21       0

打工人 dǎ gōng rén

workers/labors

Buzzword: 早安, 打工人! Morning, labors!

So between being penniless and working, I choose to work.

The phrase created a buzz on Chinese social media after a series of short videos themed on “早安，打工人！” or in English “Morning, workers/labors,” went viral in late September on Bilibili, a popular local video portal. In the videos, the uploader (ID: 抽象带篮子) shouted a dozen slogans to cheer normal working people on, all ended with the catchphrase “Morning, workers/labors!” It later became a buzzword when millions of Chinese netizens identify themselves as “打工人.” The buzzword refers to a much wider ranging of working class, including blue-collars and white-collars. Even the self-employed, mid-level corporate managers and some entrepreneurs regard themselves as

“打工人.” It also derived myriad jokes and memes, for both self-motivation and self-mockery. For instance, a so-called “Working Proclamation” reads: “Eighty percent of pain in life comes from working. Yet, I also understand that 100 percent of pain in life would come from no penny to my name, if I do not work. So between being penniless and working, I choose to work.”

没有困难的工作，只有勇敢的打工 人。

Méiyǒu kùnnán de gōngzuò, zhǐyǒu yǒnggǎn de dǎgōng rén.

No work is impossible, only the people who make impossible possible.

尾款人 wěi kuǎn rén

balance payer

Buzzword: 早安, 打工人! Morning, labors!
Buzzword: 早安, 打工人! Morning, labors!

Li Jiaqi, one of Taobao’s top-selling livestreamers, held a couplet in his hand that read “冲呀尾款人! (Go, balancer payers!)” — when streaming online overnight.

The buzzword comes from China’s biggest annual online shopping spree — Singles Day on November 11. Originally a folk holiday initiated by students at Nanjing University, it was later seized by e-commerce giant Alibaba and turned into the Double 11 shopping craze.

This year, presales started on October 20, 10 days earlier than before. Many shoppers, poking fun and claiming themselves “balance payers,” stayed up into early morning on November 1 for balancer payment. 

Li Jiaqi, one of Taobao’s top-selling livestreamers, held a couplet in his hand that read “冲呀尾款人! (Go, balancer payers!)” — when streaming online overnight.

白天是努力赚钱的打工人，晚上是熬夜花钱 的尾款 人。

Báitiān shì nǔlì zhuànqián de dǎgōng rén, wǎnshàng shì áoyè huāqián de wěikuǎn rén.

Work hard to make money for a living in daytime, while stay up late at night to pay the balance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Alibaba
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     