Feature / Lifestyle

Hermès opens its heart for poor children

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  15:19 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0
Hermès China is supporting poverty-stricken children in need of heart surgeries with a donation of 874,000 yuan to the Ai You Foundation.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  15:19 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0
Hermès opens its heart for poor children
Ti Gong

The limited-edition silk twill scarf La source de Pégase

Hermès China is warming up the city’s winter by supporting poverty-stricken children in need of heart surgeries.

The luxury brand recently donated 874,000 yuan (US$133,897) to the Ai You Foundation, a national 5A-grade organization founded in 2004 that caters to children's welfare.

The donated money came from Hermès’ charity scarf project, 750 limited-edition 90x90cm silk twill scarves featuring a design by French artist Pierre Marie.

The festive scarves influenced by Greek mythology depict Pegasus, a divine creature with radiating wings surrounded by muses dancing in an amusing setting. This special scarf stands out with its unique composition that combines an exquisite design with bold colors.

Faithful to Hermès’ values of solidarity and social welfare, the scarf project supports the foundation by elevating the level of surgical treatments for congenital heart disease in pediatrics, as well as enhancing the application of precise medical technology via 3D printing in clinical treatment.

“When it comes to heart surgery on a child who has a small heart and low weight, a doctor is required to do it quickly and precisely,” said Liu Jinfen, a top pediatric cardiovascular surgeon who has helped countless children with congenital heart diseases lead healthy lives. “With 3D printing technology, we can practice in advance on a real-size model of children's hearts to come up with the best solution. I express my heartfelt thanks for the donation on behalf of the children and their families.”

The foundation’s first systematic charity project “Ai You Young Heart” began in 2006, and has provided treatment and rescue services to orphaned and needy children with congenital heart disease.

These limited-edition scarves are available in Hermès stores across the country.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     