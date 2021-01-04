Christmas scents come alive at lucky market

"Lucky Star Christmas Market" from French luxury brand Dior and Shimao International Plaza is up and running on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall until January 3.

Visitors can enjoy authentic French-style and man-made snow for an impromptu white Christmas. Attractions include a Christmas castle with a huge telescope and golden Christmas tree inside, and an interactive exhibition of Christmas scents.

Featuring Christian Dior’s famous lucky star, the market is divided into five sections. Make a wish and get a Christmas card at the Star Observation Platform. Choose a Christmas scent in the second section and spray it on your card. Star Corridor is the third section where you can exchange wishes with strangers by scanning lucky stars. The fourth section is a scene from Avenue Montaigne at Paris, a great place for pictures. Lastly, the fifth section consists of a room full of different perfumes with a golden Christmas tree in the middle.

What’s more, a pop-up Christmas store is open inside Shimao International Plaza, offering Christmas gifts in collaboration with London’s Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the world’s largest museum of applied and decorative arts and design.