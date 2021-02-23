Feature / Lifestyle

Festival retrospect records the happy time

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  11:53 UTC+8, 2021-02-23       0
As the Lunar New Year holiday has passed, let's look back at what happened during the past week.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  11:53 UTC+8, 2021-02-23       0

As the Lunar New Year holiday has passed, let’s look back at what happened during the past week.

After more than three months of construction, the first phase of the renovation project of Guyi Garden is almost done, and the north gate is now open to the public.

Red lanterns hung at the north gate celebrate the Lunar New Year. Visitors can wait in line there, show their health QR code and have their temperatures checked before entering the park.

The gateway, the Yiye Hall (逸野堂) and the Pavilion of Birds Soaring and Fish Leaping (鸢飞鱼跃轩) have received a facelift.

“After the renovation, it’s really much more beautiful than before, bringing a completely refreshing feeling,” said a visitor surnamed Zhang.

Liao Xiaoyi, a maintenance and repair engineer at Guyi Garden, said that after Yiye Hall was renovated, the components were reinforced, and a waterproof structure was added.

“It has been almost 40 years since the reconstruction, and there had been no renovation. The internal structure of the building was seriously damaged. The renovation took into account the original building form and technology. Using a waterproof structure and materials, building safety has been improved,” Liao said.

In addition, in order to preserve the original style of the building, experts used traditional production processes in line with historical records. The restoration of each column required more than 10 steps, according to Liao.

The eight clay sculptures on the roof of the Pavilion of Birds Soaring and Fish Leaping also had a facelift. The restoration team invited inheritors of Suzhou clay sculpture to repair the eight sculptures, including plum, orchid, bamboo, chrysanthemum, peony and lingzhi (ganoderma), in the traditional way.

The Guyi Garden project is in four phases and will last for two years.

Visitors need to book in advance, and there is a green channel for offline registration for elderly people.

Festival retrospect records the happy time
Yu Chao / Ti Gong

A parent takes a photo of her child at Guyi Garden which has finished the first phrase of the renovation project with Yiye Hall and the Pavilion of Birds Soaring and Fish Leaping reopening to the public.

Other work and activities

Many out-of-towners who stayed in Jiading spent their time with local residents. They played an active part in community activities and enhanced ties with locals during the festive Lunar New Year holiday.

More than 2,000 workers from Jiading’s river maintenance department worked throughout the holiday to take care of more than 2,000 watercourses in the district.

Students from the Jiading campus of High School Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University presented migrant workers and elderly people with New Year gifts and greetings.

The Spring Festival is an ideal time for country tours and Yunong Manor in Maoqiao Village, Huating Town, allowed tourists to search for traditional rural memories and feel the beauty of the countryside.

Some teachers and students from out of town chose to stay in the Jiading campuses of universities and colleges to celebrate the Year of the Ox amid the country’s novel coronavirus prevention and control measures.

Festival retrospect records the happy time
Yu Chao / Ti Gong

Residents take pictures of cute goldfish in the pond, while red holly are blooming at Yunong Manor in Huating Town. 

Festival retrospect records the happy time
Tu Jun / Ti Gong

Children play rings, a traditional longtang or lanes game, at the Jiacheng Community.

Festival retrospect records the happy time
Bu Yu / Ti Gong

Students at Shanghai Vocational College of Science and Technology who stayed put in Jiading because of COVID-19 practice calligraphy together during the Spring Festival. 

Festival retrospect records the happy time
Zhang Jian / Ti Gong

Zhang Wenlong and his team members keep the rivers in Jiading clean during the Lunar New Year holiday. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     