Uniqlo launches sustainable LifeWear collection

Japanese retailer responds to changes in consumer behavior with simple, high-quality, everyday clothing featuring new designs and high-tech fabrics. 
Ti Gong

An area featuring sustainable products.


As the world recovers from the pandemic, people’s shopping and dress habits are changing, according to the Fast retailing sustainable report 2021 released by Japanese retailer Uniqlo and the China Business Network.

The report found six main changes in consumer behavior and psychology — keeping healthy is now people’s first priority in daily life, changing for different occasions in a day, preferring comfortable clothes, considering sustainability, discovering stores nearby, and taking both quality and price into consideration.

A new LifeWear collection was launched by Uniqlo to meet the changes, featuring a series of simple, high-quality, everyday clothing with a practical sense of beauty ingenious in detail. A pop-up exhibition of the new collection was on show at 800 Show in Shanghai last weekend, displaying the new designs and high-tech fabrics.

The highlights of the new season are the new graphic T-shirts in collaboration with Japanese writer Haruki Murakami and the Louvre Museum. The new offerings of Jil Sander and Uniqlo collaboration are kept simple with items like Mandarin collar shirts in different variations. Summer-ready outerwear designs come in roomy silhouettes, making them perfect for rainy days or a quick hike.

Shanghai flagship stores have had a sustainable area since March 15, offering DRY-EX polo shirts made from recycled plastic bottles, and BlueCycle jeans with technology to reduce the amount of water used in the finishing process by up to 95 percent.

Ti Gong

A model wearing a T-shirt produced in collaboration with the Louvre Museum.

