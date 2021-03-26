Feature / Lifestyle

Fashion party thrown to promote 'living free' lifestyle

Local women's wear brand Broadcast hosted a party in the city earlier this week, featuring fashion icons to give their interpretations of the company's "living free" philosophy.
Local women's wear brand Broadcast hosted a party for young fashion lovers in Shanghai earlier this week.

The party featured fashion icons, including Jin Chen and Chen Ran, to give their interpretations of the company's “living free" philosophy.

Immersive performances and a creative fashion show were staged.

Over the past few decades, the homegrown fashion brand has been devoted to designing artistic, urban women's wear, and promoting a confident and free lifestyle for urban dwellers.

Ti Gong

Women's wear brand Broadcast stages a fashion show in Shanghai earlier this week.

