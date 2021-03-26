Fashion party thrown to promote 'living free' lifestyle

Local women's wear brand Broadcast hosted a party in the city earlier this week, featuring fashion icons to give their interpretations of the company's "living free" philosophy.

The party featured fashion icons, including Jin Chen and Chen Ran, to give their interpretations of the company's “living free" philosophy.



Immersive performances and a creative fashion show were staged.

Over the past few decades, the homegrown fashion brand has been devoted to designing artistic, urban women's wear, and promoting a confident and free lifestyle for urban dwellers.