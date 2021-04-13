Feature / Lifestyle

Iconic French fashion brand to take part in Chinese products expo

Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  15:04 UTC+8, 2021-04-13       0
Galeries Lafayette has announced its participation in the inaugural China International Consumer Products Expo, which will be held in Haikou, Hainan Province, from May 7 to 10.
Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  15:04 UTC+8, 2021-04-13       0

Galeries Lafayette, a French-based company that operates upmarket department stores, has announced its participation in the inaugural China International Consumer Products Expo, which will be held in Haikou, capital of Hainan Province, from May 7 to 10.

Participating in this exhibition, a key platform facilitating international companies’ access to the local Hainan market, is a new opportunity for the French company to strengthen its economic and trade partnerships in China.

In the Business France pavilion located in the Fashion Life space (hall 5), Galeries Lafayette will present a singular universe to reflect the French art of living and showcasing the best of its fashion and lifestyle experience. This universe will offer visitors an experience that transports them to the legendary Coupole of its flagship store on Boulevard Haussmann in Paris.

Its presence at the exhibition underscores the company's ambition to develop business in a key market for the company. After the high-profile openings of flagship stores in Beijing in 2013 and Shanghai in 2019, an agreement for a third store in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, set to open in 2022, was signed last October. It hopes to have eight stores in China by 2025.

"We are happy to participate in this first edition of the China International Consumer Products Expo, a new illustration of our determination to bolster our presence in China over the next few years," said Philippe Pedone, head of international development for Galeries Lafayette, "We are convinced that the meetings taking place during this exhibition will help boost that ambition -- in the heart of a high-potential region that offers particularly attractive development prospects thanks to the free-trade principle initiated by Chinese authorities last year."

Iconic French fashion brand to take part in Chinese products expo
Ti Gong

The dome in the main hall of its Paris store has become the emblem of Galeries Lafayette.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     