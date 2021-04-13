Iconic French fashion brand to take part in Chinese products expo

Galeries Lafayette has announced its participation in the inaugural China International Consumer Products Expo, which will be held in Haikou, Hainan Province, from May 7 to 10.

Galeries Lafayette, a French-based company that operates upmarket department stores, has announced its participation in the inaugural China International Consumer Products Expo, which will be held in Haikou, capital of Hainan Province, from May 7 to 10.

Participating in this exhibition, a key platform facilitating international companies’ access to the local Hainan market, is a new opportunity for the French company to strengthen its economic and trade partnerships in China.

In the Business France pavilion located in the Fashion Life space (hall 5), Galeries Lafayette will present a singular universe to reflect the French art of living and showcasing the best of its fashion and lifestyle experience. This universe will offer visitors an experience that transports them to the legendary Coupole of its flagship store on Boulevard Haussmann in Paris.

Its presence at the exhibition underscores the company's ambition to develop business in a key market for the company. After the high-profile openings of flagship stores in Beijing in 2013 and Shanghai in 2019, an agreement for a third store in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, set to open in 2022, was signed last October. It hopes to have eight stores in China by 2025.

"We are happy to participate in this first edition of the China International Consumer Products Expo, a new illustration of our determination to bolster our presence in China over the next few years," said Philippe Pedone, head of international development for Galeries Lafayette, "We are convinced that the meetings taking place during this exhibition will help boost that ambition -- in the heart of a high-potential region that offers particularly attractive development prospects thanks to the free-trade principle initiated by Chinese authorities last year."