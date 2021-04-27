Feature / Lifestyle

Tradition blooms at Shanghai Fashion Week

Li Fei
Li Fei
  20:52 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0
Qin Xu, the Shanghai brand Moodbox designer, is putting China's distinctive ethnic embroidery on the world's fashion map in her collaborations with Uygur embroiderers.
Li Fei
Li Fei
  20:52 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0
Shot by Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Ma Xuefeng and Dai Qian. Subtitles by Yang Yang.

 Blending Hami Uygur embroidery with global trends was a feature of this year’s Shanghai Fashion Week earlier this month.

This year’s theme was "bloom the spring,” and it was a season for Chinese designers, with local brands accounting for more than 50 percent of the weeklong runway shows, nearly 20 percent of them related to intangible cultural heritage.

Qin Xu, designer of Shanghai brand Moodbox, was aiming to put China’s distinctive ethnic embroidery into global designs. This season, she worked with the Uygur embroiders of Hami in Xinjiang, weaving their ethnic colors with contemporary styles.

14 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›


  • Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong







  • Ti Gong






She started her “Fingertip Craftsman” charity project in 2013, inviting inheritors of ethnic embroidery to recreate the heritage in today’s fashion, and brought the cross-over designs with distinctive ethnic embroidery to the “Big Four” fashion weeks — Paris, Milan, London and New York. 

Uygur embroider Rena Guli was one of them.

The theme of the new collection is “Toi Et Moi,” French for you and me, which was inspired by Qin’s unforgettable journey.

Besides Hami Uygur embroidery, she also incorporated Qiang, Tu pan and Guizhou Dazi embroidery into her designs.

Hami was an important post on the ancient Silk Road and the city absorbed cultures from East and West, creating a cultural patchwork that influenced the patterns and colors used by Hami embroiderers.

"Hami embroidery features classic Han designs, such as peony, fingered citron, lotus, chrysanthemum and plum blossom, coupled with distinctive motifs unique to the area," Rena said.

Rena has worked with Qin since 2016. Rena came to Qin’s studio every year to work on blending ancestral embroidery with modern trends. One of their creations features on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

Check out how they prepared to put their distinctive designs on the runway in 12 hours in the accompanying video.




Source: SHINE   Editor: Dai Qian
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     