Feature / Lifestyle

Proof you're never too old to be a pin-up girl

Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  18:40 UTC+8, 2021-06-29       0
Averaging 88 years old, a group of elderly women at the Yangpu District Social Welfare Institute are reliving their youth by playing old Shanghai's calendar beauties.
Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  18:40 UTC+8, 2021-06-29       0

Averaging 88 years old, a group of elderly women at the Yangpu District Social Welfare Institute are reliving their youth by playing old Shanghai's calendar beauties.

Wearing exquisite qipao and curly-hair wigs and holding moon-shaped fans, the seniors with delicate makeup bring the pin-up girls on yuefenpai alive.

Yuefenpai, or chart of months, is a type of calendar poster, which was prevalent in Shanghai during the Republic of China period (1912-49). The yuefenpai paintings usually featured popular singers, movie stars and legendary beauties from Chinese literary classics.

"Shanghai calendar girls reflected the charm of local women," said Qiao Yihao, director of the Yangpu District Social Welfare Institute. "We want to create opportunities for elderly people to display themselves and enrich their lives at the senior home."

Dressed in a silk, floral qipao, Chen Xiufeng, 93, looks demure and bashful in her elegance. She recalled that she wore qipao every day during her childhood; however, the style was not nearly as elaborate as it is now.

"I can still remember when I was 12 years old, my mother made a fuchsia-colored, cambric qipao for me under my entreaty," said Chen. "I wore it on the first day of the Chinese New Year and my mother hid it immediately. I wasn't allowed to wear it except for occasions like attending wedding banquets and visiting relatives."

For the activity, Chen bought and wore pantyhose for the first time in her life. Reminded by her bosom friends, she ate less rice the day before the shooting.

Although the elderly women kept saying they were out of shape, their continuously hearty laughs reflected their happiness and excitement.

"It turns out that I can still be so beautiful," said Sun Xuemei, 77. "As I'm getting older, I've become less confident. But this activity gives me a sense of rejuvenation."

The elderly residents of the nursing home once stunned social media after stunningly recreating famous works of art and performing the dance from the hit song "Priceless Sister."

1 Photo  |  View Slide Show ›

  • (From left) Jin Diman, 79, Chen Xiufeng, 93, Sun Xuemei, 76, Shi Qiping, 81, and Zhang Yingdi, 89, relive their youth by playing pin-up girls on yuefenpai.

    Ma Xuefeng / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     