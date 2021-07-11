﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Tasting salon aims to bring vitality to tea

A fashionable tea tasting salon has been held by the homegrown tea brand TEATIAN at the newly opened Raffles City the Bund.


Combing youth culture and tea drinking.

A fashionable tea tasting salon was held by the homegrown tea brand TEATIAN at the newly opened Raffles City the Bund on Saturday.

The salon gathered both tea experts and tea lovers in the city to exchange the charm of Chinese tea and the possibilities to develop varied flavors for people worldwide.

Yanzhong Beverage, the Shanghai company behind TEATIAN, is also eager to spread the brilliant Chinese tea culture to the world, especially young people. 

It will continue to combine with youth culture and extreme sports to bring vitality to Chinese tea.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
