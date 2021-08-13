Dazzling fashion lines, watches for lovers and trendy baggage

Ti Gong

Dazzle Fashion

Inspired by Dunhuang, an old city on the historic Silk Road, Dazzle Fashion's 2021 Fall Winter collection – "he" (harmony and fusion) – displays the power of traditional Chinese culture.



Situated at a meeting point for the civilizations of ancient China, India and Persia, Dunhuang is a treasure trove of arts, religions and cultures. It has nourished numerous artists, litterateurs and designers.

The fall winter collection of Dazzle Fashion borrows from the rich colors of murals in Dunhuang's Buddhist caves, and adapts famous motifs from the wall paintings – Buddha hands, nine-color deer, wild geese chewing flowers, and three rabbits – onto T-shirts and sweaters via printing, embroidery and beading techniques.

The runway show held at the Bund in Shanghai was an art gala in itself, highlighted by the contemporary brushes of artist Yue Minjun's painting "No. 322 Cave," and culminating in composer and conductor Tan Dun's symphony inspired by Dunhuang, especially the cave temple wall paintings.

In addition, the collection launched a special edition of limited 800 T-shirts, sales proceeds from which will be donated to Dunhuang cultural relics restoration and protection.

Ti Gong

Swatch

Swatch has launched a 2021 Chinese Valentine's Day collection to mark the festival of love and sweetness. It includes two watches called Cloud Sea and Sweetheart Bird, inspired by the Chinese household fairy tale "The Cowherd and the Weaver Girl."

Presented in a striking black and gold theme, Cloud Sea echoes the subtle luxury of the fashion world, with accents that add to its opulence. It is accompanied by the New Gent series' classic 41mm diameter dial.

In addition, this watch head is made of Bioceramic material, which not only increases its abrasion resistance but also highlights its special features. The watch evokes an elegant and determined temperament.

By contrast, Sweetheart Bird embodies timeless grace in pink and silver. The design represents the interstellar themes of the original fairy tale, with silver representing the moon and stars to reiterate the purity and eternity of love. Similarly, the watch head is made of Bioceramic material, and features the Gent collection's delicate 34mm diameter dial for a lighter touch of elegance on the wrist.

Every detail of the pair has been thoughtfully crafted to represent Chinese Valentine's Day, down to elements on the straps. The Cloud Sea is engraved with clouds in the style of ancient Chinese paintings, known as auspicious symbols. The Sweetheart Bird integrates the magpie, symbolizing good luck.

Presented in special packaging, the couplet brings together the sea of clouds and the magpie to beautifully tell the story of the cowherd and the weaver girl.

The Chinese Valentine's Day collection couplet will be on sale at Swatch stores, Tmall, JD.com, WeChat mini programs and other official platforms.

Ti Gong

K Krizia

The Italian fashion brand K Krizia's Fall/Winter 2021 collection explores the world of the winter sea, inviting people to go on a journey through experimentation and revisited iconic elements.



It starts from the reinterpretation of the panther, the brand's iconic animal, which has become geometric and all-over printed, with an origami effect or inserted in multicolored knitwear, where it is combined with optical motifs. Animalier is revisited in coupled technical fabrics on maxi trench coats and vests with raw cut finishes.

There's always an important focus on the masculine world in the shapes and fabrics, such as the one used for the down coats and jackets that maintain their oversized proportions on the shoulders until they tighten to better define the silhouette.

The pleating, another iconic element, is inserted on jackets and mini skirts with a new crinkled-effect pleat. Extracts from the books that tell the story of Krizia come to life on cottons and silks, creating landscapes animated by panthers.

The color palette is rich. Starting from warm neutral tones, it lights up with colors such as blue or pink, and then returns through the shades of gray, up to dominant blacks.

Ti Gong

Crash Baggage

Italian trendy luggage brand Crash Baggage recently hit the China market. Featuring the crushed look that creates a surface with dents typical of a used product, Crash Baggage develops its own aesthetic style and fashion trend. More importantly, it shows a fully relaxed life attitude that represents self-irony, positive thinking, independence and originality.



The idea for the first Crash suitcase came from the brand's founder Francesco Pavia. While at the airport, he watched in amazement as people so carefully spent time and money protecting their luggage. "How can anyone truly enjoy their trip if they're worried from the start about returning home with a damaged suitcase?" he asked himself.

Luggage is designed to protect its contents, not itself, he thought. The creative mind returned to his workshop, grabbed a hammer and created the first Crash Baggage prototype: a suitcase for those who wanted to enjoy traveling without a care in the world.

He established the brand in 2013. Despite the crashed look, the luggage has adopted and uses latest materials and technical solutions, with locking systems and different sizes aligned to international transport rules. In 2015, it launched the transparent Share collection for travelers who have nothing to hide.

The brand shouts loud with a free spirit – to travel with the maximum ease, free of worry and without restraint or inhibition to preserve the perfect luggage aesthetics. They are now available on Tmall.