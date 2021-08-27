Reduce your carbon footprint and step up for low-carbon living in Shanghai

A National Low-Carbon Day-themed event kicked off on Wednesday in Shanghai.

Held by the Shanghai Bureau of Ecology and Environment and the Shanghai Center for Energy Saving and Emission Reduction, the online event covered everything the city's residents need to know about reducing their carbon footprints.

LoLo and CoCo – two foot-shaped mascots – are dedicated to low-carbon activities and welcome everyone to the event. Locals can keep a look out for them at various low-carbon facilities around Shanghai.

Residents are also encouraged to use the low-carbon hashtag on Weibo to share opinions.

They can follow WeChat official account: sh_ditanri for more information.