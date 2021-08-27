Motivated by unknowns

In 2019, Gong Ban established Bang Office in Shanghai, committed to products and material research and development while providing superior design solutions.

Guan Li / Ti Gong

Who is he?

Gong Ban graduated from the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts in 2012 with a degree in comprehensive design. He received a master's degree in furniture design from Central Saint Martins in 2015. In 2019, the independent designer established Bang Office in Shanghai, committed to products and material research and development while providing superior design solutions. His work was selected as a Furniture Finalist for the Red Dot Award. He was then invited to participate in Milan Design Week, London Design Week, Design Shanghai and many other design sharing events.

The unknowns and challenges in design are the source of motivation for Bang Office. The studio strives to balance aesthetics and work function with the goal of making every work independent and complete.

Tell us about some of your works, and name the one you are most proud of.

This year, we designed a set of furniture called JU Table that can be dismantled.

In this work, traditional wooden architecture is regarded as the starting point, and contemporary design thinking and materials are used to deconstruct and reorganize the structure, shape and technology in an all-encompassing way.

The project uses a multilayer board as the main body, which is intended to pursue the simplicity and styling change of the material itself. Moreover, the presentation of the hand-tightening combination of hexagonal wrenches enables the products to restore the sense of structure while retaining traditional modeling elements. This is my proudest work. I improved our craft materials months ago and made them stable and easy to produce.

Courtesy of Bang Office / Ti Gong

Are you currently involved with any project?

Recently, I participated in design and R&D works for pieces of lamps, spent extra time to deepen and perfect my previous furniture and tried to construct a sales path. This is a new experience and challenge, and I am preparing to develop some new subjects and projects to supplement a production line for our studio.

Describe your design style.

I cannot define my design style. In my view, any designer cannot ensure the style of different designs consistently. However, I applied the same design method for various designs, and I am used to doubting my easily created design plan. I tend to choose those results made by my hard work. The process of design is to force oneself to create something.

Where are you most creative?

Travel is a great way to collect aspirations for me, because a strange environment is imbued with unknown things and full of fresh and interesting stuff. Secondly, I often take my pens and sketches to record my mind or some simple sketches. These can help me accumulate aspiration.

What does your home mean to you?

In my view, I can see the real look of one's inner being at his home, which reflects one's lifestyle, personality and hobbies. These details are prone to be ignored by us. I want to keep my home simple as much as possible and rarely purchase or add something. I just want to live in a purely simple space.

What do you collect?

Actually, I don't habitually collect stuff, because I am always attracted by fresh and unknown things. Hence, I won't maintain a sustained passion with short-term favorite things.

What will be the next big design trend?

The design trend in the future will be diverse, and it will stride over conventional design limitations, material and functions. Design won't be a single-sided style or aesthetic. We will see more modes of aesthetics and self-expression.