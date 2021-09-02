Onitsuka Tiger unveils retro-inspired fall/winter collections

Ti Gong

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger recently released its fall/winter 2021 collection and latest SP Series footwear at its pop-up store in Xintiandi Style I, Shanghai. The products are also exclusively available on Tmall Global.

Blending modern design with technology, SP Series represents a unique and energetic lifestyle. Drawing inspiration from the brand's iconic sneakers from the 1980s and 1990s, the new shoe collection features Pleaker, Cagin, Bravon and Performove designs in tribute to classic styles while incorporating new looks.

Pleaker running shoes have voluminous soles with Onitsuka Tiger Stripes embedded. They splice design in dense mesh fabric and patent leather expresses the fusion of fashion and sports. The Cagin upper in a style of running shoes features stronger protection for functionality, including toe reinforcement, arch support, and TPU heel protection, along with seamless mesh fabric.

Bravon highlights a combination of colors and materials. Delicate details include fine paneling and reflective heel patterns. The blocks in diverse colors are suitable for daily styling. Performove is particularly designed for indoor sports, with striped details on the upper and a unique lace-up structure. The combination of leather, fabricand sturdy soles demonstrates a unique sense of fashion.

Ti Gong

The fall/winter 2021 collection of apparel and accessories is inspired by the majestic nature of the towering Himalaya mountains in winter, and the trekking and hiking boom of the 1970s.

In a seasonal collaboration with Toyoki Adachi, designer and art director of textile graphic brand Nowartt, Onitsuka Tiger highlights and combines two contradictory concepts -- "vintage x art" and "analog (hand-drawn) x digital." These are used on classic tracksuits, down jackets and backpacks.

The new Onitsuka Tiger pop-up store at Xintiandi has a simple and modern design striving to create a visual mini-store ambient. Black and white keynotes run into specially-designed red light bars set on the floor. The strong contrast in colors and vision helps to depict the display area while a mirror zooms in on the products.