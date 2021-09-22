﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Diverse fashion programs staged at the Bund

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:13 UTC+8, 2021-09-22       0
The Bund Finance Center has raised the curtain at the BFC Fashion Assemble to explore new fashionable lifestyles.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:13 UTC+8, 2021-09-22       0
Diverse fashion programs staged at the Bund

The Bund Finance Center has raised the curtain at the BFC Fashion Assemble to explore new fashionable lifestyles.

Through November 7, the fashion event will host an array of programs including fashion shows, culture salons, and forums on fashion trends and attitudes of the young generation.

People who have superb sartorial skills are encouraged to participate in the "Make Your Own Fashion Shots" competition.

The BFC Fashion Lab, which displays the latest design ideas of fashion brands from home and abroad has also been established.

It will help make fashionable lifestyles accessible to ordinary people through interactive and fun activities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
The Bund
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     