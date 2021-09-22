Diverse fashion programs staged at the Bund

The Bund Finance Center has raised the curtain at the BFC Fashion Assemble to explore new fashionable lifestyles.

Through November 7, the fashion event will host an array of programs including fashion shows, culture salons, and forums on fashion trends and attitudes of the young generation.

People who have superb sartorial skills are encouraged to participate in the "Make Your Own Fashion Shots" competition.

The BFC Fashion Lab, which displays the latest design ideas of fashion brands from home and abroad has also been established.

It will help make fashionable lifestyles accessible to ordinary people through interactive and fun activities.