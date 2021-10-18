﻿
Photo exhibition includes display of cameras and lenses used to take them

Visitors to landscape photographer Duan Yueheng's show in Shanghai can also buy a copy of his limited edition book.
Ti Gong

A parent and a kid watch a piece of artwork.

Contemporary landscape Chinese photographer Duan Yueheng's photographic exhibition is on show at Tsutaya Books, Shanghai, this month.

The exhibition is a collaboration with Sigma, manufacturer of DSLR cameras. The cameras and lenses used to create the artworks are also on display, including the Sigma fp series, and the disassembled parts of cameras.

Duan's work combines photography and some Photoshop editing skills, creating his own magical realism. He believes that a good photograph does not need too many words to interpret, because it has no national boundaries and is not restricted by language.

"Tadao Ando used to say he didn't believe architecture has to speak too much. It should remain silent and let in nature in the guise of sunlight and wind," Duan said at the exhibition. "So do photographs. Visitors should be moved by the photo itself."

Also, Duan's first handmade book, "100 Photos," was unveiled at the exhibition. The large-format book includes 100 black-and-white landscape photographs and is limited to 70 copies.

Currently the chief ambassador of SIGMA China, Duan is the chairman of the Global Chinese Photographers Association as well as the chairman and artistic director of the International Photographers Federation.

Date: Through October 31

Venue: Tsutaya Books, Shanghai Columbia Circle

Address: Bldg 7, 1262 Yan'an Rd W.

Ti Gong

A camera used to create the artworks is on display.

Ti Gong

"Shadow" by Duan Yueheng

﻿
