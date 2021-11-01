﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

New WeChat mini-program helps reduce rubbish

﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  11:51 UTC+8, 2021-11-01       0
A mini-program on WeChat has changed people's lives at West Lake, as they can now make appointments to sell recyclable glass bottles and foam packing cases.
﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  11:51 UTC+8, 2021-11-01       0

A mini-program on WeChat has changed people's lives at West Lake, as they can now make appointments to sell recyclable glass bottles and foam packing cases.

For a long time, restaurants and hotels around the lake have been plagued by an excess of recyclable garbage. Since some of them are located in the hilly area of western Hangzhou, collectors are not willing to retrieve the bottles and boxes by driving a long distance.

Due to the low value of some recyclables and the high cost of recycling, the proportion of real recycled trash is still relatively low in the market.

It is an eyesore in urban development and a point of difficulty regarding renewable resources while Hangzhou continues pushing garbage sorting regulations.

In efforts to solve the problem, the West Lake Scenic Area Committee has cooperated with XHHJ Group to develop the Jingling Recycle mini-program. Now, people can make an appointment on the platform, and the next day collectors will come to pick up the recyclable materials.

New WeChat mini-program helps reduce rubbish

XHHJ Group workers collect recyclable garbage.

"If I sell recyclables to a garbage processing company, I can make a few bucks. Previously, no collectors came to take them away," said Zhang Yan, who operates a restaurant at Longjing Road. "Now, the piles of garbage can be sold through the mini-program."

In addition to foam and glass, the mini-program also helps deal with cans, plastic bottles, cardboard, newspapers, scrap iron and other low-value recyclables. People can earn a small amount of money by selling them.

The mini-program can monitor all aspects of the recycling process on the cloud platform, uploading and updating collection and transportation data in real time and allocating the garbage to processing companies.

Companies with a large number of recyclables from daily operations can sign an agreement with XHHJ Group and schedule a transportation route. Workers will come to collect the material at a specified time.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
West Lake
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     