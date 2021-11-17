﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Haute couture fashion week showcases new menswear aesthetics

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  16:51 UTC+8, 2021-11-17       0
As part of an haute couture fashion week, a grand show was held at the Bund Finance Center, featuring 60 suits presented by six young Chinese designers.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  16:51 UTC+8, 2021-11-17       0

As part of an haute couture fashion week, a grand show was held at the Bund Finance Center on Tuesday, featuring 60 suits presented by six young Chinese designers.

With themes of "plum blossoms, orchids, bamboo and chrysanthemums," which are known as the "four gentlemen" plants in Chinese culture for their natural character, the menswear show echoes the main theme of this year's week – "Oriental aesthetics and quality lifestyle."

Haute couture fashion week showcases new menswear aesthetics
Ti Gong

A menswear show was held at the Bund Finance Center on Tuesday.

An array of made-in-China accessories, including jewelry from Laomiao, a Shanghai-based gold and jewelry brand, and the Shanghai-brand watches, were also featured in the show.

Organized by Donghao Lansheng and Yuyuan Inc, the show is an interpretation of the fusion of Eastern and Western cultures.

"The 'Oriental aesthetics' shall be integrated into the lives of modern families around the world by involving the concept into more products and services," said Xu Xiaoliang, president of Shanghai International Fashion Federation and co-CEO of Fosun International.

Xu added that to expand the market and gain more influence, more attention should be paid to middle-class families and young people.

Haute couture fashion week showcases new menswear aesthetics
Ti Gong

A forum was dedicated to the topic of the present situation and future of menswear customization.

Before the show, a forum centered around the topic of the future of customization of menswear was held.

Guests included Zhuang Hong, brand manager of Outfittermen and founder of Pitti Agic; New Generation's cutter Guan Zuyi and its fabric expert Cui Shuyao; Cao Wei, craftsman of Bespoke Shoes; Liu Ziyang, chief designer of Gordywin; Sun Jiani, manager of Fosun Watch Group; and contemporary artist Ying Jinjin.

Zhuang said that he met many outstanding practitioners in the haute couture industry during his past experience in Italy who adhered to the tailoring concept that had lasted for hundreds of years and insisted on supreme craftsmanship and high quality.

"There are many young Chinese designers who have overseas studying experience," said Zhuang. "They incorporate Chinese culture into their work."

As a young artist born after 1985, Ying said the culture and the philosophy embedded in a customized work are the real factors that attract customers, and therefore, it is necessary for Chinese designers to keep exploring Chinese culture.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai International Fashion Federation and the Shanghai Association of International Services Trade have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly set up a customization service platform that is committed to the cultivation of young designers and the introduction of overseas design talent.

The platform will also take measures to lower costs as well as promote the development of fabrics and techniques. It aims to make customization a high-quality yet affordable lifestyle.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Fosun International
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     