A place of peace, comfort, love and family

When she purchased the home, Wearstler added around 4,000 square feet to it. The extensive renovation of all structures on the property included the swimming pool and gardens, as well as a new wing to accommodate the needs of the family.

"We were intent on preserving the historical integrity of the home, and took steps to ensure it was listed as a historic property and protected going forward," said Wearstler.

It is truly magnificent, with several smaller structures, including a guesthouse and pool house that was once used as a cinema. The two-story main house retains many original, refined details, from the intricate Georgian, Federal and Neoclassical moldings, to the handsome marble bathrooms and even the solid, boiserie paneled doors.

Viewed from above, the house is square with an internal courtyard that can be seen from almost every room in the house, which can make it feel like living in a tree house.

The interior is furnished by a melange of progressive contemporary furniture designers and artists, alongside vintage and antique furniture Wearstler found on her travels.

"I love this juxtaposition of contemporary and antique furniture within a building with such rich Hollywood history," she said.

Wearstler wants to maintain the classic Hollywood atmosphere and respect the deep history of the building, while introducing her own personal style and aesthetics.

"This is the perfect situation for me, as I love to explore unexpected pairings and mixology. Working with, rather than working around, the unique architectural and structural features of our Beverly Hills home has allowed us to do just that; introducing furniture and artwork from a range of years – contemporary, 1960s and 1970s – to live within this historic home," she said.

The designer has created many other residential projects, and she always channels the same amount of energy and attention into designing all of her spaces.

"I want each one to be a feel-good environment. This time for our home was no different, just that my family was my client. It allowed me the great opportunity to make spaces centered around spending quality time together," Wearstler said.

"I would define my style as American, with an inherently California, west coast aesthetic – a mixture of natural materials, effortless luxury and indoor/outdoor elements. Although my aesthetic is always evolving, and I would say my personal style has a sense of no boundaries. I'm most excited by exploring juxtapositions: contemporary and classic, masculine and feminine, raw and refined," she added.

Regarding the furniture selection, she draws from a range of sources – from vintage and antique sellers to emerging and contemporary designers. Over time, her eye has become more educated and refined, and she actively seeks out pieces that are unusual or rare, looking to build a collection of unique and important pieces of furniture and art.

"When selecting furniture, I look for the perfect balance of pieces that fit together seamlessly, while contrasting and making a room feel full of life," Wearstler said.

The interiors of her home have evolved over the years, as she discovers and falls in love with new artists and artisans every day.

"I use our home as my creative laboratory, experimenting with their works and pushing new boundaries. The change is gradual, as I come across new and exciting pieces of furniture and art – either from emerging artists or old design heroes," she said.

One highlight artwork is "Somewhere in the Multiverse," 2019, by Misha Kahn, a bench commissioned specifically for a particular space in the home, made from concrete, steel, glazed earthenware and enamel.

"Misha Kahn is an amazing designer and sculptor. I'm always inspired by his ability to manipulate solid materials into such fluid and expressive pieces. I love seeing this ultra contemporary bench within this listed historic property, as it perfectly captures the tension between classic and contemporary design – an approach I often explore in my interiors projects. I love to push boundaries and explore juxtaposing styles," said Wearstler.

For her, the most important elements to create a welcoming home are the communal spaces.

"Creating a space for friends and family to gather, relax, and connect. To achieve this you definitely want good lighting to enhance the space and set the mood. You certainly want comfortable seating, too – a cozy sofa or a plush armchair to relax in, be it over coffee with friends, at the end of the work day or over the weekend watching a movie. My home is so important to me; it's a space of peace, comfort, love and family," she said.

Kelly Wearstler's family home in Beverly Hills maintains the classic Hollywood atmosphere and embodies iconic California spirit.

Renowned American designer Wearstler purchased the property in 2005 from the Broccoli family – Albert R. Broccoli was the producer and creator of the James Bond films.

"When I first visited the property, I was particularly drawn to its incredible and unique energy and spirit," Wearstler said.

The house was originally built in 1926 as a Spanish Colonial, and remodeled as a Georgian around 1934 by architect James E. Dolena.

"I was so intrigued by this rich and multifaceted history of the property," she said. "It has such an unexpected story to tell. I have always been drawn to California, for its effortless luxury and easy elegance. Our Beverly Hills home is incredibly peaceful, and to me, embodies iconic California."