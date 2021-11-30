Seeking something deeper to create the new and unexpected

Mian Wei is a designer and multi-media artist who lives in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. His work mainly focuses on industrial design, human interface, and multimedia art.

Guan Li / Ti Gong

Who is he?

Tell us about some of your works, and name the one you are most proud of.

I worked in many different fields, including software design, product design, graphic design and furniture design. I don't think there is one that I'm particularly proud of. I'm never really completely satisfied with anything I make.

What project are you currently working on?

I'm working on some furniture projects, mostly on algorithmic carpet right now, and also a kitchenware line making a French press coffee maker. Another project is branding and some industrial design for a battery company.

Describe your design style.

I always try to break away from trendy symbolism, and avoid thinking in terms of elements and their represented meaning. I seek something deeper, and dig into the raw either visually or physically in order to create something unexpected and new. I like both simplicity and complexity – it truly depends on what I'm working on and what I'm trying to achieve. I often reject the term "style," because I believe style only comes into existence when the creative soul dies. The word "style" is like a past tense. You can only "tokenize" something into a style when it no longer changes and evolves. When something is newly created and hard to comprehend, it doesn't have a style, and that is what I'm particularly interested in.

Where are you most creative?

I think I'm most creative when lying on my bed and can't sleep, typically in the middle of the night. I have new ideas popping into my head constantly, and it often becomes annoying enough that I have to get up and draw something.

What does your home mean to you?

Home for me is a place to rest and work. I actually enjoy working at home more than in an office. I feel like it's easier to get into a good mood and avoid distractions at home.

What do you collect?

I collect things that are weird and interesting, often obsolete products and curious objects. I have a collection of weird electronics products, a lot of which are old human interface devices. One is a tiny trackpad you can wear on your finger like a ring; I think it was originally designed for military purposes. I collect old cameras, too. The one I really like is an Olympus pen F, a tiny half frame SLR film camera. I also have a collection of weird stuff I found in flea markets around the world. There's a weird, small blue-white-porcelain bottle I bought in a market in Portugal with a round hole in the middle, so the body is like a hollow ring shape. I have no idea what it's for – maybe it's a container for some kind of pill or liquid.

What will be the next big design trend?

I think design will probably be more like entertainment in the future. Since most of the functional needs are satisfied in modern products, design might become more narrative and lifestyle-focused. I'm not sure how I feel about that. Another trend will be the integration of new technologies into design – things like neural networks and augmented reality will play a bigger role in the future.

However, I think the state of the world economy will also be an important factor, as it is really uncertain right now. If the economy takes a long-term hit, we might return to a more utilitarian time.