﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

A quest to understand world around us

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  20:24 UTC+8, 2021-12-02       0
Tony Cragg's first solo exhibition in China features a selection of recent works in bronze and stone, highlighting the distinguished practice of the 72-year-old British sculptor.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  20:24 UTC+8, 2021-12-02       0

Sculptor Tony Cragg's first solo exhibition in China at Lisson Gallery Shanghai features a selection of recent works in bronze and stone, highlighting the distinguished practice of the 72-year-old British artist who has been hugely influential since the 1970s.

This exhibition comprises seven sculptures, created between 2018 and 2021, that demonstrate Cragg's enduring interest in the dynamic power of matter to assume form. At the core of his work is an acute observation and understanding of the world around us, and a process of continual inquiry into reshaping what we see, with each work exploring the possibilities of material, scale and volume.

Cragg used to create works out of marble, glass, sandstone, fiberglass, wood, cast and constructed steel, as well as many from plastic objects he found. This exhibit, however, focuses on sculptures created from bronze, and one new piece – "Masks" (2021) – from stone.

They express the resonance of stacking in Cragg's practice, a technique he has been exploring since the 1970s. These works show how a solid, cohesive form can be created from intimate, disparate parts.

The sculpture "Pair" (2018), consisting of multi-piled wooden objects cast in bronze, exudes dynamism and movement despite the solidity of the material.

"Senders" (2019), "In Frequencies" (2020) and "Mean Average" (2021) also present recurrent forms and materials that Cragg returns to in his practice, connecting these recent works with his history as an artist.

His technique of layering forms is rooted in his geological and environmental concerns, dating back to the sculptural work "Stack" he presented at London's Tate art gallery in 1975 and "Minster" at Hayward Gallery in 1987, both of which employed a multitude of random, recycled and geological materials.

Stacked with numerous turquoise layers, "Untitled" (2020) speaks to Cragg's early experiences working in a chemistry laboratory after his graduation from art school in the late 1960s, and traces back to these early works utilizing plastic objects to reimagine forms in his own language.

A quest to understand world around us
Ti Gong

Tony Cragg's "Untitled," 2020, bronze

Exhibition info

Dates: Through January 15 (Tuesday to Saturday), 11am-6pm

Venue: Lisson Gallery

Address: 2/F, 27 Huqiu Road

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     