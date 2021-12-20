Feature / Lifestyle

Evoking the charm of Shanghai's past

Yang Di
Yang Di
  14:50 UTC+8, 2021-12-20       0
The sun shines through the window on the old wooden floor and children play on the carpet. This is the definition of home in French designer Romain Poirier's mind.
Yang Di
Yang Di
  14:50 UTC+8, 2021-12-20       0
Shot by Yang Di. Subtitles by Yang Di.

The sun shines through the window on the old wooden floor, children play on the carpet, and hot coffee is on the table braving the heat. This is the definition of home in French designer Romain Poirier's mind.

He finally realized this in his newly rented home on Gaoyou Road. His last home on Maoming Road S. was a bit small, as his daughter and son now go to kindergarten and need a larger activity space.

"Through our friends, we found this place where we live now. It's very close to the park and the street is quiet, away from the hustle and bustle. It is an ideal location for families with children," Poirier said.

Evoking the charm of Shanghai's past
Dong Jun / SHINE

The living room is a cozy, inviting space full of personality. The couple mixes different elements of modern living – designer brands with flea market finds, and their own custom-made furniture with vintage pieces

Hailing from the famous wine region Burgundy, Poirier is a designer and engineer. He grew up in a construction-business family and has always been obsessed with construction, inspired by the beauty of interior design and architecture. He and his Chinese wife Wu Lingxiao started their own company French House in 2018, providing interior design and construction consulting.

Like many expats living in the city, Poirier is drawn to the historical architecture in the downtown area that evokes the charm of the city's past.

"Many houses along this road have a unique history, and the traces left behind are unique. We wanted to mix the old and new so the whole family can enjoy the space," he said.

When the couple initially saw the apartment, they liked it's large size but had a few qualms – exposed pipes, a very small kitchen and an upper floor that wasn't in use. It did, however, have enticing elements, such as old wooden floors, metallic windows and high ceilings. They just needed a few adjustments to make the space more functional for their lifestyle.

Evoking the charm of Shanghai's past
Dong Jun / SHINE

The open kitchen is connected to the dining area, which is large enough to accommodate several guests. The open-floor plan is also suitable for a family to cook and watch movies at the same time on weekends.

The priority was to enlarge the kitchen space by knocking down a wall and connecting it with the dining area. In fact, the apartment is an open-plan space incorporating a kitchen, dining and living rooms, and a study. Different functional areas are smartly designed within the same big room, awash in bright sunlight coming from three big windows.

"The open-floor plan is very suitable for a family to cook and watch movies at the same time on weekends," Poirier said.

The living and dining areas are large enough to accommodate several guests.

"I like to have interesting objects from all over the world displayed in this area. Whenever friends come to visit and see our furniture and objects, they love them. We like to tell stories about our beloved furniture," he said.

The couple turned the living and dining area into a cozy, inviting space full of personality. They try not to follow only one style but mix different elements of modern living – designer brands with flea market finds, their own custom-made furniture with vintage pieces.

Evoking the charm of Shanghai's past
Dong Jun / SHINE

A corner of the living area features a painting Poirier bought in Paris in 2007 from an unknown artist.

ustainable furniture was very fun. The most complicated part was finding artisans and resources to make it according to our wishes," Poirier said.

"Our dining table, for example, is made from metal (from an old construction panel) and wood (from an old boat and old door). These materials are the easiest to reshape into new designs."

The ceiling light in the living area is a fun, stylish, contemporary chandelier called "Circus" by AGO Lighting, and above the dining table is a colorful pendant light designed by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen.

The modern furnishings are harmonized by a vintage carpet from Iran, and a 100 percent natural wool Moroccan carpet they bought in Marrakesh.

The master bedroom is minimal looking with calming color tones, and is flooded with natural light courtesy of the large windows. Poirier creatively transformed the previously unused top-floor attic space into a children's playground.

Evoking the charm of Shanghai's past
Dong Jun / SHINE

Poirier creatively transformed the previously unused top-floor attic space into a children's playground.

"We also changed a lot of materials for the walls, ceiling, part of the floor and two bathrooms according to our design concept. Now, whenever I get home, I feel very relaxed, and when I invite friends over, they all feel very welcomed," he said.

Poirier loves the combination of modern items and old touches, and wants to incorporate French style into the historical Chinese building.

"The combination of elements of different styles often surprises people," he said. "Home for me is not only a relaxing space for the body, but also spiritual encouragement. No matter what happens outside, my soul will be satisfied the moment I return home. When I'm home, it's a time for me to recharge. My family can bring me happiness, and that is what we call happiness."

Evoking the charm of Shanghai's past
Dong Jun / SHINE

Wu Lingxiao and Romain Poirier

Ask The Owner

Q: What's the best thing about living in Shanghai?

A: Shanghai life is a roller-coaster of emotions, very safe for family and very dynamic for business opportunities. Shanghai offers a fusion of East and West, old and new. From its rich cultural history and sightseeing opportunities to its bustling nightlife, we can always find interesting things to see and do in and around the city.

Q: Describe your home in three words.

A: Authentic, lovely, comfortable.

Q: How do you unwind?

A: Yoga for my wife, boxing for me and art exhibitions for the whole family.

Q: Where do you spend most of your time at home?

A: Living room.

Q: What's the view outside your window?

A: Historic buildings and the beautiful and quiet street of Gaoyou Road.

Q: What's your favorite object at home?

A: I will say our custom-made dining table.

Q: Where do you buy furniture?

A: Most of our furniture are custom-made or purchased when we travel.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     