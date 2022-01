In the 2nd episode of "A City of Charm," photographer Wu Liqiang takes viewers to several Shanghai landmarks and shows the tremendous changes in the city.

In the 2nd episode of "A City of Charm," photographer Wu Liqiang takes viewers to Shanghai landmarks such as Lujiazui, the Bund and Peace Hotel.

The video also features photos of the city he took 30 years ago. As a tangible link to the past, the old pictures show people the tremendous changes in Shanghai over the past three decades.