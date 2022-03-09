Joan Cornellà: Send yourself nowhere but Shanghai

The Spanish artist is known for his dark humor that is entertaining and thought-provoking.

Joan Cornellà is known for his dark humor that is entertaining and thought-provoking. The masterpieces have earned this artist nearly 8 million followers and subscribers on social media.

One highlight is that for the first time, Cornellà has created different scenes for many of his works instead of using monochrome backgrounds.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through March 13

Venue: 3/F, How Art Museum, Shanghai

Address: Bldg 1, 2277 Zuchongzhi Road, Pudong New Area