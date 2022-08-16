Feature / Lifestyle

Join us! Burn calories with 8urning Shanghai!

﻿ Yan Jingyang
﻿ Song Xinyi
Yan Jingyang Song Xinyi
  14:52 UTC+8, 2022-08-18       0
In this eight-day fitness campaign, challenge yourself with various fitness routines and burn lots of calories with Niche Shanghai.
﻿ Yan Jingyang
﻿ Song Xinyi
Yan Jingyang Song Xinyi
  14:52 UTC+8, 2022-08-18       0

Shot by Yan Jingyang. Edited by Yan Jingyang.

How many calories can you burn in eight days? Challenge yourself to find out! In this eight-day fitness campaign, Song from Niche Shanghai tries various routines, from running and cycling, to frisbee and Megaformer. See what changes she has made and she have found new ways to keep in shape!

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     