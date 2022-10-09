Opening a new chapter on future city concept

Promoting the future city concept, UNI Vanke Mall is the first in Shanghai to have been built atop a subway train garage.

Themed "from soil to sky," Tsutaya Books' new pop-up store has opened at the city's new TOD (transit-oriented development) landmark, UNI Vanke Mall.

The 800,000-square-meter TOD complex combines retail, office and residential properties, as well as education facilities and a riverside park, to provide a new suburban lifestyle.

A pop-up bookstore echoes the concept with miniature gardens, and books and artworks displayed among the plants.

It has more than 3,000 books, related to nature, lifestyle, literature, ACG (animation, comics and games) and other fields.

Meanwhile, there are more than 500 kinds of houseware and artworks, showing the charm of natural materials and artisan handcrafts.

The books and handcrafts are displayed in themed sections with green plants.

The section "Grow With Nature," offering housewares, promotes a lifestyle focused on nature. The literature section, "Take the Universe with You," features selected books about how to think naturally. "Capsule Cabinet" is a section for the home, displaying the sustainable necessities in daily life, such as recycled bags. In the "Ideal City" section, you can get some ideas for the future-city lifestyle.

If you go:

Date: Through January 4, 10am-10pm



Venue: UNI Vanke Mall



Address: G/F, Bldg 66, 2229 Songze Ave, Xujing Town, Qingpu District

You can take Metro Line 17 and get off at Xuying Road Station.