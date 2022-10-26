Blind masseur's parlor relieves aches and pains for the masses

A blind masseur and his wife own a massage parlor in Zhejiang Province that draws rave reviews from long-time customers. They utilize traditional Chinese medicinal practices.

Different from shops with illuminated signs advertising massages, blind massage parlors often have a low-profile façade and simple decoration. In modern-day Hangzhou, blind masseurs and masseuses are still widely perceived as typical Chinese massage therapists with authentic skills.

Gu Chengjie, 40, and his wife Shou Wenfang have been operating a massage parlor for nearly 20 years. Like many blind massage therapists in China, they learned the therapeutic skill after going blind so as to earn a living. Today they continue to learn from lectures and the Internet.

In his 20s, Gu opened his store on Tiyuchang Road, and over almost 20 years he has provided massage therapy for thousands of people. In 2009, Gu married Shou, and their store has expanded from 40 to 250 square meters during the past 13 years.

Ti Gong

Word-of-mouth recommendations have built the couple's reputation. Today, their store has nine massage therapists, offering services including tuina, cupping, acupuncture and bone-setting.



"My employees are blind or have impaired vision. That is a huge obstacle to finding a job. Massage doesn't require walking around; it is safe for us. Meanwhile, government departments have supported us by offering preferential policies," said Gu.

Now, the store is waiting for the approval of public health insurance. If included in the governmental insurance system, it means customers need to only pay part of the fee and the medical insurance covers the remaining portion.

"If approved, the store will receive more customers, I think. At present, we have around 40 clients a day," Gu added.

As Gu learned traditional Chinese medicine in his youth, he combines massage with TCM therapies. His store mainly offers tuina, which focuses on pushing, stretching and kneading the muscles, pinching and pressing at acupressure points based on principles of traditional Chinese medicine.

A truly good traditional massage should be combined with TCM therapies and techniques to treat musculoskeletal conditions and other ailments.

Office workers often focus on a computer screen for hours, making their heads and shoulders tight and inflexible. They turn to Gu, and praise that Gu applies just the right amount of pressure – not too strong nor too light.

In addition, Gu's store also provides cupping, acupuncture and bone-setting services, which are also part of Chinese massage.

Bone-setting is a traditional therapy in Chinese massage, and a bone-setter is required to have acute touch, sophisticated technique, precise judgment, knowledge of medicine and the human body, plus sufficient physical strength. Through touching and pressing, a bone-setter can diagnose a patient's bone condition.

Cupping is popular among customers in the summer, as it is believed to dispel stagnant blood and lymph fluid, thereby improving inner energy.

Gu applies acupressure by creating a vacuum over the patient's skin, usually on the back, neck and shoulders. The air inside the cup is heated by flame, and the rim is applied to the skin. As the air inside the cup cools, it contracts, enabling the cup to suck in the skin and draw blood to that area. It can leave bruising on the skin. Once the skin gets hot, the surface blood capillaries dilate, and the medicine liquid or vapor can enter the body.

In traditional Chinese medicine, there are about 400 acupuncture points and 12 channels connecting most of the points, with each channel corresponding to each organ, nourishing it and extending to an extremity. Acupuncture is commonly used for pain relief, though it is also used for a wide range of ailments.

"My clients are regulars. Most of them are middle-aged and older people. Tuina and bone-setting are the most popular services for them," said Gu. In 2006, Gu was named a "Second-Level Zhejiang Blind Medical Masseur," which was the top honor in the industry in Zhejiang Province.

Today, his establishment is one of the largest blind people massage shops in Hangzhou.

"I always tell my employees to never think of themselves as disabled people and never feel sorry for themselves. The only thing they need to do is try to gain recognition through their hard work," said Gu.