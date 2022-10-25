﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Find the right courier service on Alipay

The Double 11 shopping festival is on the way, with a huge increase in packages being delivered and returned. Finding the right courier service can make a big difference.
With All Saints Day and China's Double 11 shopping festival around the corner, customers are preparing to head online and spend, with courier services playing a vital role in the process of buying and returning goods.

Multi-function app Alipay is currently the most common app used for shipping parcels in 2022, according to iiMedia Research.

Here is the guide to help you find the right courier service on Alipay.

Step 1: Open the Alipay app (search for 支付宝) in the Apple or Android app stores.

You can add "我的快递" to your Alipay's homescreen for convenience.

Step 2: Click "我的快递," which means "My Packages."

Step 3: You will be redirected to a page with a list of ways to send your parcels with different icons. You can click the specific icon based on your own needs, such as a home delivery service and Cainiao Post stations.

Step 4: Click the icon in dark blue to see the information page. Here, you will need to fill in your contact details. Click the arrowhead and "新建地址," which means "create a new address."

Pay extra close attention to the word "保存," which indicates "save." Click "保存" when you want to save the details of the sender's and receiver's contact information.

Step 5: Click the time bar to set a pickup time with the courier, who will pick the package up from your given address.

Step 6: Click the arrowhead for "name & description of contents" to choose the type and weight of your package.

Pay extra attention to the word "保价," which indicates "insurance." Open "保价" and you will have the option to pay an additional fee based on the declared value you've filled in.

In the Insurance Agreement, for Chinese customers,

1) Cainiao only applies to shipments with a declared value between 1 yuan and 30,000 yuan.

2) Cainiao service fee = 1 yuan (with a declared value > 1 yuan and ≤ 1,000 yuan);

Cainiao service fee = 1.5 yuan (with declared value > 1,000 yuan and ≤ 2,000 yuan);

Cainiao service fee = Declared value (> 2,000 yuan and ≤ 10,000 yuan) of the commodities * 2.5‰;

Cainiao service fee = Declared value (> 10,000 yuan and ≤ 30,000 yuan) of the commodities * 4‰.

Most shoppers may ignore the hidden "保价" option or don't want to pay the premium.

Most popular courier services in China

Source: China's State Post Bureau

Source: SHINE
