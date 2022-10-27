﻿
Pop-up rose garden opens at Jing An Kerry Centre

This week, a rose garden sponsored by fashion retailer Bulgari popped up at the outdoor square of Jing An Kerry Centre that will last until October 30.
This week, a rose garden with thousands of blooming roses popped up at the outdoor square at Jing An Kerry Center that will last until October 30.

The Bulgari's pop-up rose garden

The garden is inspired by Bulgari's new perfume, Rose Goldea Blossom Delight, themed "Anything Is Possible." It presents an immersive exhibition of roses and sunlight.

The first section is a glass house with pink roses and different flowers. The lights and music are reminiscent of a roadside flower shop in Italy.

The second area is an immersive rose garden. From sunrise to sunset, bud to bloom, the screens show a splendid 24-hour view of a rose garden in Italy, with fresh roses blooming all around.

The last is a room full of rose perfume. Visitors are welcome to try the brand's new rose-scented perfume as well as a free engraving service for the perfume bottles.

Chinese supermodel Liu Wen poses in the immersive rose garden.

Outside the rose garden is an afternoon tea area where visitors can have a cup of coffee or just take some pictures with the roses, making for a great afternoon.

Online reservations are required on Bulgari's official WeChat account.

The afternoon tea area

If you go:

Date: Through October 30, 10am-10pm

Venue: South Square, Jing An Kerry Center, 1515 Nanjing Rd W.

