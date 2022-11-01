Learn to spend wiser and save more for the Double 11 shopping festival

Shanghai Daily guides you through the deals and promotions of the Double 11 shopping festival, with mobile app games, and strategies to spend wiser and save more.

The Double 11 shopping festival is underway. If you missed the first round of deposits, don't worry, the final round is coming on November 10, with bigger discounts and red envelopes expected.

This year's festival is similar to previous years. If you already knew how to use the Taobao app, you can shop for better prices throughout the festival, with Shanghai Daily showing you how to save more.

SHINE

Discounted products purchase guide:

You can choose to either purchase items in advance (from 8pm on October 24 to midnight on November 3), or buy items on the exact day of Double 11 (from 8pm on November 10 to midnight on November 11).

Step 1: Search and confirm the discounted products

Enter the products you want to buy on the homepage of Taobao, and the items with the "Double 11" logo will display discounted products during the festival.

SHINE

Or you can just find the "Tmall Double 11 main venue" (天猫双十一主会场) on the homepage. Click to enter the main venue and browse the items inside.

If you want the biggest discounts, it's best to purchase during livestreams. You'll find top livestreamer like Li Jiaqi, waiting for coupons and items (which usually take quite some time). You'll need to purchase the item immediately when the host begins the countdown, or the discounted item will be sold out within minutes.

Step 2: Pay the deposit and balance

Once you decide what you want to buy, you can click the "Pay the deposit" (立即付定金) button and pay within 30 minutes. After paying the deposit successfully, you'll need to pay the balance (尾款) between 8pm on October 31 and midnight on November 3.

SHINE

When you pay the balance, you can use the coupons sent by the platform to enjoy a discounted price.

If you do not pay the balance, you will need to bear the loss in principle.

Step 3: Lump sum payment

If presale isn't for you, you can also buy the item when you have the mood for shopping.

You can purchase either from 8pm on October 31 to midnight on November 3, or from 8pm on November 10 to midnight on November 11.

This way, you don't need to think too much, just click the "Prompt payment" (立即支付) button and wait for the items to be sent.

Play interactive games to get red envelopes (Octember 25-November 9)

This year, the "cat fruit game" (喵果总动员) is debuting with a total of 1 billion yuan worth of red envelopes.

Step 1: Find the game and start to play

Open the Taobao app, you can see the "cat fruit game" on the homepage. Just click it to enter. You can also type "喵果总动员" in the search bar, and it will automatically jump to the game page.

SHINE

Step 2: Learn the different ways to get red envelopes

The game can be divided into three parts as a whole.

First, you can move the cat to obtain the "cat fruit" (喵果), and complete tasks (such as browsing the items page, inviting new users to help, etc.) to obtain more "cat fruit" to upgrade and get red-envelope rewards.

SHINE

Second, you can create or join a five-member team (Level 4 or above is required to be the leader) and compete with other teams for a larger team bonus. The team with the most "cat fruit" points wins.

Third, you can participate in the "Super Price Guesser" (超级猜价王) game and get red-envelope rewards by guessing the price of products. You can play it four times a day, at 12pm, 12:30pm, 6pm and 6:30pm.

SHINE

All the red envelopes you win that haven't been used will be opened between 7am on November 10 and midnight on November 11.