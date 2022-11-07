﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Laowaijie to host 'Harvest Market' this weekend

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  21:07 UTC+8, 2022-11-07       0
The Jiashan Lane Market is returning to Laowaijie in Hongqiao this weekend for a "Harvest Market," complete with music and other live acts.
The Jiashan Lane Market made a triumphant return earlier this autumn, bringing with it a merry commotion, with several videos of the market going viral.

During the National Day holiday, the market organizers also made their maiden trip to the popular Laowaijie in Hongqiao. They will be back this weekend at the same spot with a "Harvest Market," stuffed with old and new favorites.

There will be additional activities and live music this time.

The market, which began on Jiashan Road, has subsequently spread to numerous locations throughout Shanghai. This year, it made a big reappearance at Ambassy Club, a longtime partner, after debuting at a new location at Anken Air in Changning District.

Laowaijie, another new venue, offers the possibility of more music and other live performances, which was difficult in crowded downtown neighborhoods.

This Saturday and Sunday, there will be dozens of booths filled with handcrafted goods, including everything from appetizing snacks to chic trinkets, fresh local produce and fine crafts, along with music and magic shows. Children can expect a lot of fun.

JS Markets
JS Markets
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
