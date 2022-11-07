Embracing the concept of 'less is better'

The Shanghai Edition Hotel brings a pop-up exhibition, held by New York cosmetic brand Malin+Goetz, with skincare part of the experience.

The Shanghai Edition Hotel on Nanjing Road E. is presenting a pop-up room with the theme "simplify your regimen." It promotes a minimalist lifestyle, exploring the philosophy of less, but better.

The exhibition is held by New York cosmetic brand Malin+Goetz, with skincare a part of the experience.

Visitors are first invited to sit on a white sofa in a minimalist living room, relaxing to soothing music and a natural scent. The exhibition features photos of the brand, while showcasing their unique perspective on skincare based on simplicity, unisex and an eco-friendly approach.

The bathroom with a skyline view is where you can experience a two-step daily skincare routine. It poses the question, "what would it feel like if you remove the complications from your skincare?" You can try their routine which includes a simple moisturizer after cleansing.

The final area is the bedroom. Put down your phone, and a bed with a natural candle will bring you a sound sleep.

As visitors go on to explore other places throughout the space, they'll have the opportunity to try a range of Malin+Goetz products, like its Bergamot Hand and Body Wash and its vitamin b5 Hand Treatment, both infused with the brand's signature soothing bergamot scent, reinforcing the emphasis on a relaxed and low-key experience.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Chando x Honor of Kings

Shanghai cosmetics firm Chando launched a new makeup remover, the Mild Moisturizing Cleaning Balm, in partnership with the popular mobile game Honor of Kings to mark the game's seventh anniversary.

Inspired by Da Qiao, one of Honor of Kings' most well-known supporters, the partnership is themed "protect our vulnerable skin," advising consumers to pay attention to sensitive skin.

According to Taobao and Tmall's "White Paper on Sensitive Skin Market Trends," the current buzz in the Chinese skincare business is about sensitive skin.

Skin problems such as skin sensitivity are becoming more common as a result of the effects of air, environment, pressure, irritating foods and other factors. Frequent makeup application, excessive makeup removal, product abuse, medical cosmetology and other variables all put strain on the skin barrier. According to the World Health Organization, 70 percent of Asians have poor skin health, with 60 percent of urban women having sensitive skin.

In the report, the largest group with sensitive skin is women aged 20 to 30 in China's second- and third-tier cities, who may apply and remove cosmetics every day due to job and life demands, resulting in rather severe skin sensitivity.

On social media site Xiaohongshu (Red), the total page views on the topic "remove makeup" are 181 million. That is also evident in Tmall's 2022 report on trends of sensitive skin cleaning products, where the number of purchases of cleaning products for sensitive skin climbed by 33 percent year on year, outpacing other products in the sensitive skincare category such as toner and face mask.

The new product is aimed for sensitive skin and contains 8 percent water-soluble lanolin and 10 percent natural cocoa seed butter, which is similar to human sebum. In addition, zicao (arnebia root), a rare TCM herb that grows in the Himalayas, provides a natural moisturizing and calming effect.