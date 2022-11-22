﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

A Cup of Miracle: Coffee opens a new chapter of life for mentally challenged young man

SHINE
  13:58 UTC+8, 2022-11-22       0
Yin Ming is the first student to benefit from Shanghai Daily's "iDEALCafe2022: Inclusive Space" charity project.
SHINE
  13:58 UTC+8, 2022-11-22       0

A childhood illness left 19-year-old Yin Ming with the mental capacity of a child. Figuring out how to support him in achieving maximum independence has long troubled Yin's family.

With the help of many parties, Yin earned the opportunity to become a part-time barista at Coffee Commune, a Shanghai supporter of Yunnan coffee founded by Eric Baden from Germany. The initiative has been life-changing for Yin and others like him.

Yin is the first student to benefit from Shanghai Daily's "iDEALCafe2022: Inclusive Space" charity project. The scheme was launched in collaboration with coffee shops and corporations to provide vocational training opportunities for students with autism, Down syndrome and other mental disabilities. It aims to facilitate their transition into the workforce and strengthen societal integration.

This micro-documentary records how Yin learned coffee-making skills and achieved "a cup of miracle."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     