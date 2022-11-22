A Cup of Miracle: Coffee opens a new chapter of life for mentally challenged young man

Yin Ming is the first student to benefit from Shanghai Daily's "iDEALCafe2022: Inclusive Space" charity project.

A childhood illness left 19-year-old Yin Ming with the mental capacity of a child. Figuring out how to support him in achieving maximum independence has long troubled Yin's family.

With the help of many parties, Yin earned the opportunity to become a part-time barista at Coffee Commune, a Shanghai supporter of Yunnan coffee founded by Eric Baden from Germany. The initiative has been life-changing for Yin and others like him.

Yin is the first student to benefit from Shanghai Daily's "iDEALCafe2022: Inclusive Space" charity project. The scheme was launched in collaboration with coffee shops and corporations to provide vocational training opportunities for students with autism, Down syndrome and other mental disabilities. It aims to facilitate their transition into the workforce and strengthen societal integration.

This micro-documentary records how Yin learned coffee-making skills and achieved "a cup of miracle."