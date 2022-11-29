Cycle around the best autumn scenery in Changning

The Shanghai Changning Outer Ring greenway is the only one in Shanghai to run through the whole district, where you can see the beautiful forest landscape and cross Suzhou Creek.

The Shanghai Changning Outer Ring greenway is the only one in Shanghai to run through the whole district. You can enjoy the beautiful forest landscape and cross Suzhou Creek. The area boasts 158 kinds of plants, like blooming Muhlenbergia capillaris, red maples with their changing colors, fruitful shaddock trees, and all the seasonal shades of a forest. With the attractive fragrance of different plants, the trip can be very interesting and lively.