Christmas market lights up the holiday season

  18:10 UTC+8, 2022-12-08       0
It's time for holiday shopping and street food treats as the German Christkindlmarkt is returning to Shanghai.
The German Christkindlmarkt is returning to Shanghai.

From December 8, through New Year's Day, the Christmas Market will be open at "The Central", a historical compound with a high glass ceiling that spans the whole area on Nanjing Road E.

It comprises four historical buildings – the Central Mansion, the Meilun Building, the Xinkang Building and the Huaqiao Building – all built between 1924 and 1930. It is now a new landmark near the Bund with boutique stores, restaurants, cultural and art exhibition venues as well as offices.

Visitors will be able to feast on not only German dishes but also delicacies from all over the world, such as Chilean-style churrasco, barbecue sticks, burgers, tacos and French fries. Dessert lovers will not be forgotten. Sink your teeth into the pies, chocolates and traditional German pastries.

Drinks, of course, will also have a role to play. Hot mulled wine, fruit punch, warm apple cider, traditional eggnog, hot chocolate and beer will keep visitors warm on the winter nights.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Christkindlmarkt on the Bund in 2020

As at every Christmas Market, craft vendors will be a great source of holiday decorations and presents. Handmade candles, cashmere scarves, and eco-friendly products are waiting for visitors to take them home.

It should be noticed that currently a 48-hour PCR negative report is needed to enter the market. Visitors can follow the Wechat Official Account "GermanEvents" for possible updated pandemic control information.

Danke sehr and willkommen!

Imaginechina

The Central

Event Info:

Date: Through January 1, 2023 (closed on Mondays to Wednesdays); Thursdays and Fridays, 4-10pm; Weekends, 12-10pm

Venue: The Central

Address: 137 Jiujiang Rd

Admission: 20 yuan (pre-sale), 30 yuan (door); Free entry for children with a height under 1.3 meters

Tip: 48-hour PCR negative report is needed

