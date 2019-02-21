Turning recycled abandoned glass into an elegant exhibition
How do you think about broken glass? Perhaps dangerous, sharp, or untouchable. But have you thought that broken glass can be beautiful?
Recently, at the Shanghai Museum of Glass, artists recycled discarded glass and created an "undefined" elegant exhibition.
