Perfumes, creative deserts and men's skincare pop-up across Shanghai

From classic French perfume, to new creative deserts and space-age men's skincare, Shanghai is finding unique ways to develop cosmetic pop-ups, drawing global inspiration.

Ti Gong

Sisley's immersive fragrance-inspired afternoon tea

Inspired by five iconic fragrances of Sisley, an immersive art afternoon tea was held at Liangshe, the city's first immersive cultural and sensory restaurant at 688 Shannxi Rd N.

Presented in six courses, the afternoon tea is a combination of Chinese and French culture. Each course is named after a perfume and served with themed visuals and music. Indulge in the fragrances, enjoy Chinese traditional tea and experience creative desserts.

The desserts feature the ingredients from specific perfumes. Yellow peach and elderberry chocolate, matched with Sisley's feminine fragrance Eau du Soir in flowers, with spice and chypre notes. Grapefruit mousse and lemon ginger tart give a warm feeling of Soir de Lune. Popping candy brings magic to the blackcurrant mousse with lime ice, presenting a citrus and blackcurrant accent in Izia la Nuit.

The highlight is the pistachio mousse with green apple juice, a tribute to the brand's first perfume. Made in the shape of flowers, it looks like jasmine in full bloom in a Chinese garden.

Ti Gong

The stories of the perfumes are displayed in an immersive way on the wall, as well as interactive games accessible through QR codes.

A free hand spa is provided by Sisley, while waiting for afternoon tea.

The fragrance-inspired afternoon tea will run though March 9, at a price of 698 yuan (US$100) per person, which includes a perfume set worth 921 yuan. Reservations are required on Liangshe's Wechat mini-program.

Biotherm's first self-service pop-up skincare store for men

Cosmetic brand Biotherm launched its first self-service pop-up skincare store for men on Anfu Road, offering an intelligent shopping experience.

The pop-up store is a one-stop self-service experience with interactive games, digital shopping and artificial intelligence service.

Ti Gong

Designed specifically for men, the store looks like a space-capsule with high-tech services. In the interactive game area, consumers can scan the code to experience motion sensor games. Quickly step on the floating light on the ground-screen, with the surging tide and music, to gain a discount for shopping.

A digital interactive screen is added to showcase the introduction of ingredients and a step-by-step guide when trying products. Make purchases via the screen in the shopping area, and either pick up on-site or deliver to home.

The self-service store will pop up at more locations in Shanghai and cities across China.

Ti Gong

Mistine's BWG R&D Lab

Thai cosmetic brand Mistine unveiled its BWG R&D Lab in Fengxian District's Oriental Beauty Valley during the Skin Photobiology Forum.

The lab is co-operated by Chinese, German and Thai R&D teams, and focuses on the application of skin photobiology in the cosmetic industry.

In 2021, the global market for sunscreen was valued at 79.4 billion yuan, while the Chinese market was valued at 16.7 billion yuan. Data from Euromonitor shows that the compound annual growth rate has risen from 0.9 percent in 2010 to 10.9 percent in 2021. Sunscreen products in China are perceived more like skincare products that Chinese consumers use to prevent photoaging, tanning and retention of a white skin tone.

"Skin photobiology," a new direction proposed by the brand's Chinese R&D team, is a targeted solution to photobiological damage caused by sunlight such as photoaging. Under the guidance of Israeli-American biochemist and biophysicist Arieh Warshel, winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry (2013), they completed a system of skin photobiology, and built the lab.

According to Mistine, the new R&D lab is a platform combining global and local advantages, developing sunscreen and foundation products to meet the need of Chinese consumers.